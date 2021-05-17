CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has donated two electric bicycles to Ohio Christian University Security for their use on campus and to patrol the Roundtown Trail behind the school.
Tom Davis, Pickaway County Park District Director, said the bikes were funded through leftover paving money from when the project was completed. In total, the equipment cost about $3,000.
“We thought 'what better use of the funds than this to help these guys more easily patrol the trail,'” he said. “When they get a call to not have to take down the bollards and drive a car out there; it’s a win-win for us and we’re glad to partner with OCU Security.”
OCU Security Chief Anthony Dillard said he and his fellow security personnel appreciate the donation as it makes their daily patrols of the trail easier.
“We have students for nine months out of the year and they use the trail a lot so this gives us peace of mind that our students are doing patrols up and down the trail,” he said.
Davis said the partnership with OCU and the other surrounding property owners is what has made the trail so successful.
“The uniqueness about this trail is that OCU, Circleville City Schools and the Pickaway County Family YMCA are partners because they help maintain the trail,” he said. “We help to keep it open, but they mow and do the upkeep. When it comes to security, if someone has an issue, they’re more likely to call [OCU Security] than they are to call us.”
Davis said the park district doesn’t have any security itself, so having OCU patrol is another key to the partnership.
“Until we get big enough to have security, we have to rely on folks like this,” he said.
Dillard said building on the partnership with the park district was a good thing, as they already partner with the city in case they need an additional police presence.
“If we see anything weird, our radio system is directly connected to the city so we can notify dispatch of what’s happening,” he said.
The Roundtown Trail is a 10-food-wide paved path that runs between the Pickaway County Family YMCA, located at 440 Nicholas Drive, and Ohio Christian University. The 1.5-mile long trail moves along creeks and streams, wetlands, farmland and has wooded boundaries. You can access the trail from the parking lots at the rear of Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Family YMCA and near Circleville Elementary.