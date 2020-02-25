CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park Board is looking into grant funding to help fund a proposed project for a canoe and kayak access point at Big Darby Creek near Scioto Darby Road.
Tom Davis, Pickaway County Park District Director, said the proposed project, which is the first of its kind in Pickaway County, would take place near the newly constructed bridge.
“There are only four or five decent locations for this in Pickaway County,” Davis noted. “We looked at several places and when this came up we thought we could do it here.”
The grant, a Paddling Enhancement Grant, was recently created by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The grant offers 100 percent reimbursement in an effort to develop or improve recreational boating access for “hand powered watercraft.” The cap on the project is $75,000 for any single project.
According to Davis, the project would include a gravel road that’s about 385 feet and a gravel parking lot that’s 100 feet by 70 feet, enough for roughly 20 parking spaces.
“It’ll hold some trailers if it had to and people will just unload their canoe and kayak there,” he added.
The estimated cost of the project could be in the area of $55,000.
“We talked with the engineer’s office and it’ll cost about $55,000 with the amount of material that we need for the project,” Davis told The Circleville Herald. “We’ll put that amount on the application which is due Friday.”
Davis is excited for the project since this is something the Park District has been talking about doing since the Park District levy passed in 2017.
“This grant is something that jumped in our face and we wanted to get on it,” he commented.
The organization chose gravel instead of full paving for environmental reasons.
“It’s in the flood plain and we don’t want runoff to be an issue,” Davis said.
Davis noted the launching point would probably be closed in the winter and they’ll work with the engineer’s office on signage and putting the project together.
The Park District has mailed letters to area landowners about the grant and should they receive the funding, they’ll hold a public hearing to discuss specifics and any concerns nearby residents might have.
“The letter said for them to give us a call if they have some concerns and we haven’t heard back from any of them,” Davis remarked. “We did put in that letter that this is just an application and we’d talk with them more specifically after we got the grant.”
The Pickaway County Commissioners unanimously approved support for the grant application.