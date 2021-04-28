CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has big plans for 2021 and beyond when it comes to the parks.
Tom Davis, executive director, shared some of the big projects they’re planning for the rest of this year, including adding canoe and kayak access along Scioto Darby Road,
Davis said for the access on Scioto Darby came via a $51,000 grant.
“All we’re doing is putting a parking lot in near the bridge that was put up a couple years ago and folks will be able to park their cars there and drag their canoes and kayaks there to float toward the Scioto River,” Davis said. “It’ll be the first public access into Darby Creek in Pickaway County. We’re excited about it.”
Davis said they’re buying some property next to Canal Park from Bill Richards to expand the parking lot. That same space they use to rent from Richards to house equipment they used to maintain the lot.
“Our parking lot there is terribly not adequate and he’s agreed to sell us a third, quarter of an acre and we’re going to expand the parking lot to double or triple the amount of cars we can fit and put some restrooms in there like what’s out at Hargus Lake,” he said.
Davis said they’re looking at adding playground equipment to Canal Park, something they’ve talked about for about 18 months.
“We’ve put that on hold because we weren’t real sure the status of the dam, but we have a contract about the status of the dam and they’ve told us the work needed is nothing eminent, but when the water gets up, it leaks down there,” he said.
“It’s not significant enough that it’ll affect the playground, so we’re hoping to start that later this year and have a lot of neat features out there, like zip lines and climbing structures that aren’t in any of the other parks around here.”
Davis said they’ve begun the process of construction the Scioto River Bridge by doing the environmental work and engineering.
“We got the money from the state capital appropriation and it only scratches the surface of what it costs, but we think we can get the engineering and design done with that money,” he said. “We’re in the process of finding the other $3 million to complete the project.”
Davis said the last big project is the Cooks Creek acquisition and how they’re going to handle their section of the property.
The Park District is partnering with the Appalachia Ohio Alliance to buy the property and turn it into a nature preserve.
“We’re probably not going to have control of it until 2022, but we’re going to by 25 acres, the clubhouse and maintenance building and we can do anything we want on those 25 acres,” he said.
“We hope to get an agreement with AOA who has to get an agreement with the EPA that the rest of the park can have access to the trails. It’s 5.3 miles of trails that are already there. If we can have access to that, we’ll either move up there and make it our headquarters or a nature center. We don’t know what we’re going to do yet.”
Arista Hartzler, deputy director, said they’re going to have several events this summer, including several events at Canal Park.
“We’ve got a very busy calendar year and we’re happy to see that,” she said. “It’s all being run by fabulous volunteers and partnerships with the library, solid waste and soil and water.”
Hartzler said they’re partnering on is a junior conservationist program. To sign up for the program, visit https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/park-activities/jr-conservationist-program/.
“Kids register online, complete 15 activities at any of the parks and then they submit what they did with photos and they win a hat or pin and free certificate,” she said.