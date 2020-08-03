CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District had made it a mission to create, preserve and manage its parks while also adding new features for locals to take advantage of.
In some recent plans, the district hopes to add more features such as zip lines and new wooden play structures to one of its parks.
According to Pickaway County Park District Director Tom Davis, the new proposed features are set to be added to Canal Park, located along the Scioto River near the City of Circleville. According to its website, the 16-acre park has historic canal features, a walking path, as well as scenic views of the Scioto River.
The park is located just two miles southwest of Circleville on Canal Road. The park district’s website states that it is a good destination for picnicking, hiking, fishing, canoeing and kayaking along with sights from historic areas of the Ohio-Erie Canal.
“Our plans are to put in some play structures for kids at the park,” Davis told The Circleville Herald. “We’ve had the park for about three years.”
The park district director added that the property was obtained from the Pickaway County Historical Society and the district has been updating and upgrading the area since funding has been coming from a 2017 tax levy.
“We are looking at putting in natural play-type structures, not the plastic and metal-type things; we’re going to use a lot of wood on a lot of things that are natural looking,” Davis described.
Along with the new play structures, Davis said that the district is also looking at constructing some climbing and rope structures. Zip lines are also drawn up in preliminary plans which will establish one for children ages two to five and one for seven to 12 years old.
“That's in our plans,” Davis said. “Not guaranteeing those things are going to happen, but those are in our plans.”
At this moment in time, the district is waiting to receive back some preliminary cost estimates. However, Davis estimated that figures for the new structures will cost in the ballpark of under $100,000.
“One of the reasons we are not going full forward with [the project] is we have a major paving project that is supposed to kick off this week or next week,” Davis said. “We are going to be paving 1.5 miles worth of the Pickaway Trail from Canal Road to state Route 104.”
Davis added that the district wants to wait and see what the costs will be for the paving project prior to committing and funding for additional play structures.
Back in 2017, the Pickaway County Park District made a commitment after the tax levy passed that it would improve the parks and trails. Over the years, the district has sent out surveys asking locals what they would like to see in the park.
Specifically, the Logan Elm Local School District identified that one of the aspects missing in Canal Park was play structures for children.
“We wanted to keep our promises and improve our parks and put things in that the residents of Pickaway County and the kids, specifically, are looking for,” Davis commented. “That's why we are doing it.”
The park district will take sole responsibility for the project while also receiving some help from consultants and some contractors later on in the process. There are three full-time employees and one seasonal part-time employee at the district.
“We would like to have all the play structures and stuff in by this time next year,” Davis said.