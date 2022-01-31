CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has reflected on its 2021 accomplishments and is looking ahead to achieve its goals in 2022.
In their annual report, 2021: A Year in Review, the park district shared information on their visitors to county parks, projects complete, goals for 2022, updates on grant funding, information on their programs and outreach, and updates on their volunteers.
Tom Davis, PCPD Executive Director, said he thought things went really well for the district and its programming in 2021.
“We were busier than we anticipated being, but that’s okay,” he said.
"We got the Darby Creek access in and we made those two small acquisitions to expand Canal Park and the Pickaway Trail. All our programs were attended more over 2020. Environmental Camp went really well. When we actually sat down to write all we did, we thought, ‘Wow, we were really busy.’”
Among the projects the park district completed this year included canoe and kayak access to Big Darby Creek, which was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Watercraft. That access is the first public paddler access on Big Darby Creek.
Davis said perhaps his proudest accomplishment is the access point on Darby Creek.
“There was no access in the 16 to 18 miles in Pickaway County,” he said.
“We’ve been working for a couple years to get that done and now, we’re looking at two more between the one we put in and the Scioto River. That will probably happen in the next two to three years.
"We knew people told us that paddling was really important, so we’ve been trying to get access into the Scioto River and Darby Creek. Thankfully, the state has done a lot of work on the Scioto River with access at state Route 316 and at state Route 762.”
The district also signed an agreement to manage Calamus Swamp for the Columbus Audubon, something that helped create space in Circleville for pickleball courts at Barthelmas Park; provided funding through the park improvement grants for several local projects, including upgrading equipment at Williamsport Community Park, replacing the carpet at Deercreek State Park’s putt-putt golf course, improvements to baseball diamonds in New Holland, and resurfacing of the walking path at Ashville Community Park in Ashville.
The district received grant funding to build a bridge over the Ohio-Erie Canal on the Pickaway Trail where it intersects at Canal Park. They purchased 0.3 acres of land to expand the parking lot at Canal Park, celebrated the opening of the Ohio-Ere Canal Southern Decent and upgraded the prairie at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, as well as new signs. They also purchased 0.4 acres along the Pickaway Trail for an additional trail near Sisk Road, and new trails at Metzger Preserve.
Davis said he’s looking forward to the playground at Canal Park that’s currently being constucted.
“They’re working on that right now when the weather is not that bad,” he said. “We’re really excited about that this year.”
Davis said he was hoping to finish their acquisition of their portion of Cooks Creek in 2021, but since it didn’t happen, he’s confident they’ll have it soon.
“That’ll be big for us,” he said.
Davis said Arista Hartzler, deputy director, is working hard on the programming for 2022 and shared that they’ve got a firefly program lined up for Canal Park and bringing Environmental Camp back.
“We’re doing Environmental Camp this year at Mary Virginia Park,” he said. “We’re moving it every year to a different location.”
Park visitors were up this year, including 30,678 visitors in 2021 at Canal Park, up from 28,956 in 2020; 18,910 visitors to Roundtown Trail; 2,077 visitors to the Pickaway Trail; 15,445 visitors to Logan Elm State Park; 6,435 visitors to Metzger Preserve during the three months it was open; and 5,545 visitors to the Big Darby access in three months following its opening last year.
In line with increased visitors, PCPD had more volunteer support in 2021. That includes 693 total hours over the course of 58 events in 2021. Those events included clearing invasive species at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, The Roundtown Trail and Calamus Swamp and cleaning up Canal Park and Metzger Preserve by picking up trash and making improvements to signage.
“With our volunteers, we held 58 volunteer programs that people came and helped with cleaning our parks or other important things,” Davis said. ”We’ll have probably just as many of those events this year too.”
On their education and outreach events, almost double the people attended in 2021 from 2020 as more than 2,000 people attended one of 38 programs. Those programs included the summer programs — Friday in the Park, the Fabulous 50 Walks, Experience Earth Camp and Junior Experience Earth Camps, summer reading programs and library presentations at Canal Park, a compost workshop, and more.
Looking ahead, Davis said they have big plans, including some things that have taken place in the last week not mentioned in the review.
“We just finished a grant application on Friday to buy the last .7 miles of the Pickaway Trail from Canal Park to the city,” he said.
“Norfolk Southern owns the rest of the corridor and we just put in for an 800k grant to get that purchased and developed so people in Circleville can get on their bike and ride out to the Scioto River. Once we get a bridge, they can cross the river and can then get on the Pickaway Trail.”
In addition, the district outlined some other big goals, including ongoing work to develop the natural play and parking lot at Canal Park, progressing on the bridge from Canal Park across the Scioto River, creating additional paddling access on the Scioto River and Darby Creek, and the purchasing of 25 acres of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course.