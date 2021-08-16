CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District highlighted their volunteers and their summer activities with their August Newsletter.
Arista Hartzler, deputy director, shared what Park District volunteers have been up to this summer.
“As the flurry of summer activity draws to a close and school begins again, the district is reflecting on all of the fun we had this year during our summer program series,” Hartzler wrote.
“We hiked, made new friends, learned about dragonflies, dandelions, foxes, birds and so much more. All of this is thanks to our wonderful volunteers who made it possible.”
Hartzler said they had visitors from the Pickaway County Public Library, Ohio History Connection and from the Voinovich School in Athens.
“This past week, we wrapped up our annual partnership event with soil and water and solid waste (Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District) with the Experience Earth Camp,” Hartzler said. “We hosted 30 campers — incoming third through fifth grade students at Canal Park for three days. Volunteers led outdoor education activities and crafts such as string art, nature hikes, fossils and fishing.”
Hartzler said the Park District is prepping their first-ever Junior Experience Earth Camp at the end of the week for incoming first and second grade students.
“We’re so thankful for our talented volunteers who make both these camps a reality.”
Hartzler said the park district volunteers have also been working in and around the parks on various projects.
“They’ve been hard at work removing invasive species around our parks and have been exterminating bush honeysuckle, autumn olive and many others at Canal Park, Metzger Preserve and the City’s Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park,” she said.
“Keep an eye out for future invasive removal events and other activities going on at the park by signing up to be a volunteer on our website.”
The park district is looking for summer program assistance for 2022 and is accepting volunteers looking to give back, to do so, contact Hartzler at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov for more information.