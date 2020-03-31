CIRCLEVILLE — Despite improving weather around Pickaway County, all parks are closed to visitors with the exception of using walking trails and open spaces that will allow people to maintain their distance.
Larry Logan, Circleville Park Board Chair, said the only permitted activity at the parks is use of the trails for walking or walking with dogs.
“With the onset of better weather, more citizens are using the parks,” he said. “Walking and walking your dogs is fine but just pick up after them.”
Logan said he’s seen people using the playgrounds and facilities at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and around town; however, due to COVID-19, all park facilities are closed.
“All parks are closed and all facilities, like shelters, dog parks, and playground equipment are strictly off limits due to the coronavirus,” Logan commented. “The directions set forth will be adjusted or cancelled only when given the all clear by our government leaders.”
Logan noted what park leadership is asking is to stay away from things others touch, such as picnic tables, playground equipment and frequently used access points such as the dog park gate.
“We’re trying to eliminate places where people could touch something and leave the virus,” Logan added. “You can walk and use the trails and we hope that the people that do so practice social distancing.”
In the City of Circleville Logan Elm State Park is closed to the public and will re-open on the direction of Ohio History Connection. However, the county parks, The Metzger Preserve, Pickaway Trail, Roundtown Trail and Canal Park remain open.
While the parks are open, The Pickaway County Park District has also closed all events through the end of April, but events scheduled after are still currently on schedule.
Tom Davis, Pickaway County Park District Executive Director, said the CDC has yet to issue guidelines but they would like to leave the parks open so long as people practice social distancing and stay the suggested six feet a part.
“The CDC has talked about issuing some guidance about parks but hasn’t done it yet, and the state and national parks closed facilities but left open spaces open,” Davis explained. “We’re going to leave things open unless people start gathering. What we’ll do today or tomorrow is tape off shelter houses so they don’t gather. At this point we’ll leave the trails and open spaces open. We’ve posted signs about social distancing.”
According to Davis, he’s seen the county parks being used and used responsibly and hopes that people continue to do their part.
“Especially on the nice days the parks have been busy,” he said. “We mainly just have the trails open and people are respecting each other and keeping their distance. We haven’t and don’t want to close the parks but we may based on further guidance. I know the governor is looking at it now too. If it becomes obvious that people aren’t respecting social distancing then we may have to close too.”
In a directive from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, A.W. Marion State Park remains open including trails and the wildlife areas. However, restrooms, marina buildings, campgrounds and playgrounds are all closed to the public.