CIRCLEVILLE — Next weekend, in honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park will host the 11th annual Parkinson’s Walk for A Cure.
The event is being held on Saturday, April 30 with registration beginning at 3 p.m., 30 minutes before the event starts.
“We seek to increase awareness of this disease and provide on-going support to those patients and caregivers who are experiencing the real-life challenges of Parkinson’s disease (PD),” Teresa Rifle, event coordinator, said. “We invite you to join us to walk this path towards a cure with friends, and many other families from this community and the surrounding area as we unite in our cause.”
A tax-deductible donation of $25 includes a Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure event t-shirt. Online registration (e.g., onsite, virtual or a donation) is available for individuals and families at https://cutt.ly/walkforacure.
“This year, we are pleased to have warmup exercises conducted by an OhioHealth Delay the Disease™ instructor for all our guests,” Riffle said. “This program is a national model of exercise for those living with Parkinson’s disease. We invite patients and caregivers alike to experience this exciting and innovative program that will empower them to integrate this critical component of wellness into their lifestyle.”
Riffle said many of the members of the Parkinson’s Walk For a Cure Board who have experienced the disease though family members.
“It is our passion, and we are committed to assisting other families in our community who are struggling to cope with the effects of this disease while supporting the ongoing research for a cure,” she said.
Riffle said anyone with a need could contact her at 740-412-1030 or PCCF at 740-477-6207.
“One half of your donated support remains here within our community as the Parkinson’s Fund managed by the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) distributes funds to aid PD patients and their caregivers by offering special financial assistance, support groups, and specialized programming that will empower people with PD to manage their symptoms while continually working to increase community awareness of this tragic disease,” she said. “The other half of your support is donated to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The Parkinson’s Foundation seeks to improve quality of life issues for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research towards a cure by building on the energy, experience, and passion of our global Parkinson’s community.
Riffle thanked the sponsors, business leaders and community who have come together to help make the event possible.
“Under the greatest adversity, there exists the greatest potential for doing good for others,” she said. “Please join us as we walk together as a community until a cure for Parkinson’s disease is found.”