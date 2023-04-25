CIRCLEVILLE – When Partners For Paws held its annual wine tasting fundraiser Saturday at AMVETS, more than 100 people attended the gala event that raised at least $7,650.
“Paws believes greatly in showing our appreciation to the community members who support us with their donations for the auctions/raffles,” said JoEllen Jacobs, president with Partners for Paws of Pickaway County.
Paws For A Cause Wine Tasting Event helps provide support for the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
Paws holds fundraising events so the funds raised can help pay for medical costs for the shelter dogs. Paws goal is help the dogs, available for adoption, be the best they can be with regard to their health and welfare.
Paws offers a spay/neuter program for adopters. This has helped many new dog owners to spay/neuter their dogs with financial help from Paws.
Jacobs praised the volunteers and guests who made the fundraiser fantastic.
“I love Paws organization and the volunteers I work with to hold the fundraiser,” she said. “I also enjoy the organizing and then visiting with the guests attending. We have a few that have attended since we began in 2011, holding our events at Slate Run Winery.”
