CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities has joined the Ohio Aging and Disability Transportation Coalition in an effort to better meet the transportation needs of their clients.
The organization has the goal to educate and inform local and state lawmakers on the importance of including transportation funding in budgets and increasing resources and access for Ohioans who are aging and/or have disabilities.
John Joyce, employment navigator with the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said locally, there are many challenges being faced by their clients.
“The number one challenge being faced is the lack of reliable and accessible transportation options,” Joyce stated. “The second biggest challenge is the cost to provide this transportation is very high. While these are our local issues, they are also statewide issues.”
The coalition is launching a “Let’s Go, Ohio!” campaign on social media platforms to bring awareness to the public about these issues and more that face the Ohioans, the board and their partner group's face.
“The 'Let's Go, Ohio!' campaign is a campaign that is meant to bring awareness to this issue to anybody that will listen, including both policymakers and the general public,” Joyce explained. “Hopefully, we can bring awareness to this issue across the state and transportation becomes more accessible and affordable for the aging and disabled population.”
The coalition hopes that the social media campaign will bring awareness to gaps and improve access to transportation in the many communities that have joined. So far, there are 57 counties represented in the coalition.
“Transportation is the number one issue concerning individuals with and without disabilities,” said Kathy Foley, executive director for Services for Independent Living. “Access to transportation allows people to go to work, medical appointments, school and live in the community. By increasing awareness, we want people to get to where they need to go and also build awareness for expanding transportation services in the state.”
According to a 2017 Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council survey, Transportation Challenges for Ohioans with Disabilities, 94 percent of respondents with disabilities were able to attend medical appointments, but found other types of activities harder to access.
For example, 23 percent of respondents stated that they could rarely or never get to work; 29 percent said that they could rarely or never get to a worship service; and 22 percent stated that could rarely or never get out for just fun and socializing.