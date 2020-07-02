CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Farm Bureau and the Pickaway County Community Foundation have acquired beef for local food pantries.
Following the 2020 Pickaway County fair, PCCF and the farm bureau purchased all the steers from the 4-H and FFA students who participated in the Pickaway County fair.
Jan Shannon, PCCF Executive Director, said the two agencies accomplished two key goals, recognizing the work of the youth and being able to provide the beef to those in need in the community. The beef will be processed at the Orient prison meat packing plant.
“Projects such as this collaboration are what make this county so strong,” Shannon mentioned. “Rarely do you see such a collaboration that benefits not only the youth that worked hard raising the animals, but then in exchange, those in need in our county.
The last four months have been a struggle. First for the kids, ‘Are we having a fair or not?’. They have these projects for a year. It was nice to be able to give them a premium bid to award them for the work. But more importantly, as a result of the last four months, there is so much need in our county. This project allows us to assist those in need by providing protein through our pantries that they may not normally have an opportunity to get.”
PCCF and the farm bureau paid $1.15 per pound for the meat and will donate the more than 10,000 pounds of hamburger that will be distributed. The two entities previously donated pork in a similar manner.
Ivory Harlow, Pickaway County Farm Bureau Organizational Director, assisted with the project and said that food insecurity is 12.5 percent of the population and that number climbs to 18 percent when you include children.
“Conducting this project during summer, a time when children don’t have access to school meals, is critical to nourishing families in Pickaway County,” Harlow explained.
Shannon said the same groups would be receiving donations and Pickaway County Community Action will distribute to smaller pantries around the county. Shannon said they expect processing to take place sometime later this month.
The program was funded through the farm bureau, Ohio Beef Council, Well Being Foundation and Food Insecurities Program, in addition to donations by the community.
Donations to the Food Insecurities Program are still being accepted and it is the hope to continue this program. Those wishing to donate to this program can send donations to Food Insecurities as noted in the memo to the Pickaway County Community Foundation at 770 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.