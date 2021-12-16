CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation has announced their plans to launch a 9,000-square feet children’s museum that is to be located next to the Pickaway County Library in Circleville.
PCCF Executive Director Jan Shannon made the announcement during a Facebook live event this week in which she shared updates on the organization.
“Pickaway County has a bright future and we’re excited about a couple of initiatives that are coming up, but the big one is a science museum,” she said.
“It’s an opportunity for children and families to come together to learn, to play and to grow. This initiative will be coming and you’ll be hearing more about it in the next 18 to 24 months. We hope to have it operational in the next 24 months.”
Shannon shared some impact stories of the foundation.
“We’ve really been working on giving back to our community,” Shannon said. “We’ve established the Food Insecurities Fund, raised over $50,000 and given over 11,000 pounds of beef and 3,000 pounds of pork to food pantries in Pickaway County.
"We’ve had a wheelchair swing installed in Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park to allow children of all abilities have a swing and enjoy the park.”
Shannon shared some of the events they’ve participated in, including the Real Money Real World opportunity and recentl,y participating in the Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park event.
In addition, Shannon said they’re partnering with other local nonprofits by providing training and having “brown bag lunches” with them.
“They come in and share with us what is going on in their agencies,” Shannon said. “We’re trying to lead impactful change and we’ve done it through the community impact fund. When United Way announced their closure, we set up the fund to continue to allow payroll deductions for people to give. We’ll give every dollar that comes into that fund back out to the community without any administrative fees.”
Shannon said the community could be a part of the changes by joining the Give 365 Campaign.
“This campaign supports a lot of what the foundation has been doing for many years,” Shannon said. “We’re asking those with the means to donate at least $1 per day and your $365 will be part of the impact that is happening to our community through the foundation.”
For more information on getting involved, reach out to the Pickaway County Community Foundation through their website at yourpccf.com.
“We’re hoping each of you will reach into your hearts and join us in making an impact in Pickaway County by giving 365,” Shannon concluded.