CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) celebrated their 20th Anniversary Tuesday evening with an event at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
PCCF celebrated the event with an informal gala in which several board and staff members spoke on the history and future of the organization, while still doing their part to fill their mission of philanthropy in Pickaway County.
Jan Shannon, PCCF Executive Director, kicked off the event with some reflection on where the world and Pickaway County was in 2001, noting that PCCF officially received nonprofit status and was founded.
Shannon shared an email she received from Randy Beach. Beach is not a PCCF board member, nor has been, but has served on other boards around the community for many years.
“I was at first shocked that it had only been 20 years,” Shannon read from Beach’s email in response to the invite for the event. “At the same time, I was shocked it was already 20 years old. I am proud that I had some role in discussions to support this amazing dream come true. I have witnessed so many things that would otherwise have only been hopes and dreams without the dedication of the many board members and organizations willing to imagine, who have invested in the community with generosity and trust.”
Shannon said Beach went on to say, “I know that 20 years in just the infancy of what’s to come and I’m not ashamed to admit that I tear up when I see examples of things that are at the heart of this organization and even more when I see the faces of those who have benefitted and the many who now thrive because of a leg up through the soul and strength of PCCF.”
As part of their ceremony, Rose Vargo McFarland, PCCF Board Chair, reflected on the start of PCCF and its history leading up to where the organization is today. Currently, PCCF has about 100 different funds and holds over $16 million in assets.
“This is officially the longest speech I’ve ever had to give, but the reality of it is it’s so long because of the list of accomplishments for PCCF and the people who have contributed their time and their hearts to the organization,” McFarland said.
“I truly believe a strong civic society is the bullwork of a healthy community, my parents taught me that through their actions and their words. I have recognized the importance of PCCF to the community through the actions of this nonprofit. I knew I wanted to be a part of the possibility.”
McFarland went year by year providing a list of major accomplishments such as helping found Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, giving grants to start the School Foundations at the local public schools in Pickaway County, helping to fund the Imagination Library Fund to get books in the hands of children up to age five and more.
“A Community Foundation provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to give back to their community to ensure that gifts will benefit future generations. Donating to a foundation allows donors to exercise civic pride and social reasonability by giving a gift that will serve their community in perpetuity,” McFarland said.
“It also provides rural area with a unique way to ensure that economic resources remain in and benefit the county at large.
McFarland said when they started going through the organizations accomplishments, it was “amazing” what they had accomplished.
“I’ve been able to reach around this building and see all the work and effort all of you have put into painting this picture and making a difference in our community for our citizens,” she said.
“I care about this work because I care about my neighbors, just like you do or you wouldn’t be here tonight.”
Following McFarland’s recap of the organization’s history, Jessica Mullins, PCCF Board Vice President, talked about the future of the organization and what lies ahead.
“Every individual that has served the PCCF board or will serve has brought something special to the table,” she said. “It is with each unique perspective that we mold, firm and tackle every new endeavor.”
McFarland shared some of the upcoming projects PCCF is working on, including a partnership with the Pickaway County Public Library on a children’s museum, the absorption of the United Way of Pickaway County and more.
“PCCF will continue to have events and bring our community together,” she said. “As you know, our signature events have been Farm to Plate, Step Out In Style and the upcoming PCCF In Action event in November.”
McFarland said there was a late addition to the speech, as the Pickaway County Addiction Action Coalition received word earlier in the day they had received $125,000 in grant funding from the Drug Free Communities Grant.
“As PCCF continues to move forward with these new and exciting adventures, we are forging ahead with our strategic plan and providing more services to our community,” she said.
“We continue to support our mission to provide resources and expertise that improve the quality of life in Pickaway County. These are very exciting times and as we see our community needs being met through locally held and administered funding with hard work from very caring individuals.”
McFarland took time to thank those involved for their support in helping the organization accomplish what they have.
“The future, nor the past would not be possible without the support of PCCF donors, fund holders, elected officials and partners within the community,” McFarland said.
“Thank you to everyone who has made PCCF what it is and thank you to those working to make sure there are exciting initiatives in the future. There is much to look forward to.”
The event wouldn’t be complete without some surprises, including two $10,000 grants that PCCF handed out. One went to the City of Circleville to help fund renovations at Ted Lewis Park and another went to the Ohio Small Town Museum in Ashville to update the outside the area on the north side of the museum, which is currently a garden.
“The board felt it was appropriate to give $20,000 in celebration of PCCF’s anniversary and today, we’re pleased to announce two $10,000 surprise grants,” Shannon said.
Shannon then recognized past and present PCCF board members before receiving a proclamation from the Ohio State Legislature via District 78 Representative Brian Stewart.
“Without their intelligence, tenacity and spirit, we would not be here today,” Shannon said of the former board members, including founding board members Shirley Bowser, Marcia Hall, Glenda Mullet, Mike Logan, the late Dorris Yamarick, Mike Harrison, Marti Prince and Charles Will.