CIRCLEVILLE — Giving Tuesday is next week and while the Pickaway County Community Foundation can’t hold its year-end event and celebration to honor what the organization and community have accomplished, there is still plenty to celebrate.
Jan Shannon, Pickaway County Community Foundation executive director, said Giving Tuesday is a big event each year where PCCF and other non-profit organizations gather and share the stories of their organization and raise funds for projects.
Donations this year can be made directly to the non profits or to PCCF. Facebook is matching a percantage of donations made through their website.
“Anyone who wants to donate can do so by contacting their favorite non-profit directly and if they want to donate to PCCF they can do do so through our website, yourpccf.org,” Shannon said. “They can then go through the community funds and donate on or website or mail a check to our office at 770 N. Court St. in Circleville.”
Shannon said PCCF has been able to maintain an active year of events, growth and grants despite the pandemic and related shutdowns.
In February PCCF hosted Step Out in Style in February, an event featuring local fashion from locally owned businesses.
“The event featured the fashions of local retail stores which included Christopher’s Boutique, Maggie and Me, Sharff’s, We The People, Ink My Logo, Maurices, and Uniquely Yours,” Shannon said. “Over 160 ladies had the opportunity to see fashions featured by these wonderful local stores as well as bid on a number of live and silent auction items.”
However not long after that the event cancellations began starting with the second annual 100+ Women Who Care.
“This event was canceled at the last minute due to COVID and the 100 plus women have not met,” Shannon said. “On Nov. 23 an email went out and the 100+ Women are able to view the presentations from the three finalists, Pickaway Pathways Program, Foundations4Youth, and Hope House on YouTube. Members will be voting through Dec. 2. The winner will be announced the next day and the next three finalists will be chosen for the March, 2021 event and this program will continue virtually until it is safe to meet again.”
Once the pandemic hit, Shannon said PCCF went into action when the pandemic hit the community.
“PCCF went into immediate action when the pandemic hit to make sure that children had the opportunity to be provided with food through their school programs, prior to the USDA announcement of funding,” Shannon said. “Through a Facebook campaign, nearly $80,000 was raised to assist in Food Insecurities around the county. Continuing with the food insecurities issues PCCF partnered with the Delaware County Community Foundation and the Pickaway County Farm Bureau and provided fresh pork to our local pantries. This program was so successful that the PCCF and the Pickaway County Farm Bureau partnered to purchase all of the beef projects at the Pickaway County Fair and had them processed at the Orient Correctional Institute processing plant. The beef was then distributed to all of the food pantries in Pickaway County, Haven House and Westfall CARES.”
PCCF also held the first drive-in Movie event at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, and provided community impact grants to assist other organizations that were being innovative during the pandemic and shutdowns.
“Organizations recognized included the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, Pickaway County Park District, Pickaway County Agricultural Society, Pickaway County Library, and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disability,” Shannon said. “The Pickaway County Community Foundation has provided grants to many organizations this year including: Ronald McDonald House for Team Cuisine, Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition to assist in obtaining work documents for those in need, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disability for Ican Bike camp, Pickaway County YMCA for their swim program and Logan Elm Schools for their “Leave Your Legacy Campaign.”
Another fundraising arm under PCCF, the Well Being Fund has worked to provide funds to the Imagination Library Fund and grants with the Red Cross and Pickaway County Community Action.
“There have been additional grants issued this year through the Well Being Fund of the Pickaway County Community Foundation that have impacted our county greatly,” Shannon said. “The Well Being Fund has worked with the Imagination Library Fund to do a challenge grant. The Pickaway County Imagination Library provides books monthly for children from birth to age 5 in Pickaway County.
The Well Being Fund of PCCF is also sponsoring grants that will provide the Red Cross with the ability to provide fire alarms to low income housing in Pickaway County, the Pickaway Visitation Center to assist in the safe visitation of children who are not in the care of their families, a pledge to the Ashville Food Pantry for their new building project.”
“The Well Being Fund of PCCF has also granted funding to the Pickaway County Community Action to administer the Circle of Caring ramp project that was previously administered by the Berger Health Foundation,” Shannon added.
Shannon also said PCCF has created several new funds this year including the Food Insecurities Fund, Circle of Caring Fund, Allen Family Fund and the Pickaway County Conservation Fund.
“These funds are all funds that PCCF holds locally as the foundation continues to grow locally,” Shannon said.
Looking ahead, Shannon said PCCF is planning for 2021 and beyond.
“Through community interviews and the work of a combined community/board member committee, PCCF just completed the first phase of a strategic plan which will help lead the board through the next five years,” Shannon said. “The foundation will be sharing the findings from this committee with the full Board in early 2021 and looks forward to sharing the new vision with the community. . The Pickaway County Community Foundation would like to thank our fundholders, donors, and the nonprofits that work daily to make Pickaway County a better place to live, work and play. 2020 has been a year for many to overcome challenges while still serving our community. Please take a moment today to thank those that provide the nonprofit services in our community by making a pledge to them on this #GivingTuesday. Thank you for your generosity in giving.”