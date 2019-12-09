CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation has announced its Non-profit of the Year at its annual Thanks for Giving event.
The event honors non-profits in the community and the people that work hard to support them. The 2019 non-profit of the year was the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition (PAAC). According to its website, PAAC is “a non-profit organization dedicated to combating substance abuse in Pickaway County in all forms.”
“When looking at Non-profit of the Year we were looking at what organization was trying to make an impact on the needs of the county,” Jan Shannon, PCCF Executive Director, said. “As we are all aware the opioid epidemic impacts the entire county. Therefore, selecting an organization that is trying to work with multiple groups and supporting different programs made PAAC a worthy non-profit of this honor.”
Larry Schieber, chair of the Pickaway Addition Action Coalition, said it was a surprise and honor to be recognized by PCCF.
“I had no idea,” he said. “There are some tremendous non-profits in our area. We are very fortunate. We are thrilled to be selected the Non-profit of the Year.”
Some of the things the PAAC board has achieved include programming for the community to raise awareness on proper drug disposal, received a grant for NARCAN distribution, and offering drug disposal kits.
“PCCF has been such a wonderful partner with us,” Schieber told The Circleville Herald. “They provide us space for our executive director to work and have been so supportive of what we do. They do a lot of work with a lot of organizations. They have done wonderful things for our community.”
Christy Mills, executive director for Pickaway WORKS, a college and career readiness organization that supports Pickaway County students with college and career programming, was also recognized for the HELPS program.
“What Christy and her board have done with HELPS is rare in nonprofit world,” Shannon said. “Typically, a non-profit finds a cause and works toward the solution of that cause. However, what Christy has done by morphing Pickaway HELPS to Pickaway WORKS, is keeping that nonprofit relevant to the changing needs of the county, not the cause.
“Going from a college access program to a connector between business to education and assisting students with finding what is best for them, recognizes the need for skilled trade in addition to college educated youth. Additionally, she has been an advocate on problem-based learning and that assists students with the skills they need to be more productive upon high school graduation.”
Shannon said it is rewarding to honor organizations and people that do philanthropy in Pickaway County.
“PCCF Board feels strongly about our mission ‘to enhance Pickaway County through philanthropy’,” she continued. “Working with other non-profits and supporting their mission allows us to all work toward that goal together. It is very special to watch the faces of the recipients when they have no idea why they are there and then we announce their nonprofit as a recipient of a grant. That is so rewarding to see the impact we can have helping others.”
PCCF also thanked two retiring board members, Dan Litzinger and Jerry Leist for their service. They were first elected in December 2010.
Rose McFarland, vice-chair of the board of directors, shared the impact Leist and Litzinger had on the board and community.
“Due to the complexity and importance of our mission in Pickaway County, longevity and experience are essential qualities in our board members,” McFarland commented. “In Jerry, we are losing a member who consistently kept in mind our fiduciary responsibilities of loyalty, care, and obedience. Jerry never failed to ask the penetrating questions and stand his ground. Fortunately, our board has learned from his example.
“With Dan’s retirement, we lose an individual whose dogged passion projected our organization forward, ensuring our mission was always at the forefront. His passion is infectious and his influence has left an impact on our current Board,” she added.
Shannon said PCCF is now a $12 million non-profit organization through donations from the community.
“The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is when non-profits all over the nation are participating in #GivingTuesday, which is a day recognized to promote charitable giving prior to the holiday season,” Shannon said. “PCCF has deliberately set our Thanks for Giving event to coincide with #GivingTuesday and uses that day to reflect on what PCCF has accomplished throughout the year as well as to recognize the good work that others are doing by awarding the surprise grants and recognizing a nonprofit and philanthropist of the year.
“It’s only through the support of our donors and donations that we receive that we are able to do the work that we do,” Shannon concluded.