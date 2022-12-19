CIRCLEVILLE — There's a changing of the guard at the Pickaway County Community Foundation as Alexis Conrad will rise to Executive Director following the retirement of Jan Shannon later this month.
Shannon announced her retirement via a message to donors earlier this month, in an open letter she titled "a time to reflect"
"There have been so many highlights over the years," Shannon wrote. "I have been blessed to have strong leadership from the PCCF Board members that have pushed for the foundation to grow and prosper. I feel PCCF is positioned in Pickaway County as the nonprofit leader of our community."
Founded in 2001, the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) is an organization that administers over 100 separately established funds with over $16 million in total assets.
Conrad, who is currently the deputy director, is from Circleville and is a member of the New Hope Christian Academy inaugural graduating class. She said it was "so exciting" for her to take the reigns.
"I really love this community and I feel like no matter what job I'm in I want to serve our community," she said. "I'm really excited that I get to be doing that with the foundation. I want to be here for the community, the people that raised me and the community that brought me up."
Shannon said she was excited for Conrad to take over
"She'll bring new ideas, she's creative, energetic and she's going to have the opportunity to make some changes and impact the county as it's growing and changing," Shannon said. "She'll have some initiatives that go along with that growth and change. It's exciting to pass the baton to someone with those talents."
Conrad said her plans were never to be executive director but she fell in love with the work after an internship.
"I didn't know about philanthropy growing up and that it was a job you could go into," she said. "My degree is in government and public service, pre-law and in business. I had every intention of going down that path and going to law school. I had an internship here and fell in love with the work we do here."
Conrad said her idea of going into law was to have an impact in the community and give back.
"I wanted to feel like I was doing something good with my job and I found that I was doing all of that here in a way more meaningful way than if I went to law school and took all that time," she said. "It was so awesome to see the direct impacts we were making on a daily basis."
Conrad said once she started she knew she wouldn't leave philanthropy, even if that meant moving on to another organization.
"Because this is my home and it's where my family is, these are the people I love, it makes it so much more meaningful," she said.
Conrad said Shannon has done an "incredible job" of getting the foundation going and get it to where it is. Conrad said she looks to build on that success.
"PCCF is a leader in the non-profit world in our county and provides those services to the county non-profits they wouldn't have otherwise," she said. "I think it's going to be really important to focus on the non-profit support for different trainings and grant opportunities."
Conrad said as an example, PCCF granted out $185,000 in unrestricted grant funding.
"That's a record amount," she said. "With the growth that's expected in Pickaway County, it's going to be really crucial that the foundation can support the non-profits that are going to be experiencing the growing pains and good things that come with growth. We want to position the non-profits to be in the best position they can."
Conrad said she also wants to continue to show the donors the impacts they're making.
"We want to cultivate them and show them those impacts all the non-profits are making, that's really exciting for us too," she said.
Conrad said Pickaway County is in a really good position as they prepare for the future.
"A few years before [Shannon] that wasn't the case and now we have name recognition and I'm excited to build on that," she said. "We want to help the non-profits do the best work they can and I think when we have strong non-profits we have a strong county. That's our vision for the future is to have a strong and healthy Pickaway County."
Shannon reflected on some highlights of 2022 including the monthly brown bag lunches, providing non-profit training, assisting with food insecurities and funding additional grant opportunties from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
"Collaboration has been the word that has described so much of what the foundation has been involved with," Shannon said. "A small example, with big impact, is hosting monthly brown bag lunches to allow our nonprofits to share with others what is happening in their agencies and watching as the organizations collaborate and coordinate their programming to work together. This has been an asset to the services that are being provided to our county by these organizations."
Shannon called the donors to PCCF the "backbone of the organization."
"[They] support the foundation through funds and donations to allow our staff to accomplish the mission of PCCF which is to provide charitable resources and expertise that improve the quality of life in Pickaway County," she said. "I hope that as you reflect on the work that has been done by the Pickaway County Community Foundation, that you will continue to support this program to ensure that the foundation can continue to be as successful as it has been."
Shannon closed that letter by giving thanks.
"I thank you for the support you have given me, personally but most importantly, the support you have given PCCF," she said. "As the transition is complete from myself to your new Executive Director, I am sure you will quickly find that foundation has identified an energetic and forward-thinking leader to continue what has been started."
As for what's next, Shannon said she plans to do some traveling including a trip to South America and Antarctica.
"I'm going to be spending a lot of time going back and forth to Indiana to spend time with my grandkids and we're going to be going to Antarctica in March," she said.