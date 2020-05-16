CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) is hosting two big giving opportunities in the coming weeks.
The first of which are a series of five grants, the Community Impact Grants, and will be going out to organizations who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to recognize those people who have continued to do good and be innovative in doing things during this time,” Jan Shannon, PCCF Executive Director, said. “We’ll be releasing one grant each of the next five weeks and we’re taking submissions from the public.”
Each Friday through June 12, a new winner will be announced.
The first grant, awarded on May 15, is to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter to assist in the efforts of Ashville Elementary fifth-grade student Brayden Brisker, who has helped with the adoption of animals from the shelter.
Rose McFarland, PCCF Board President, said they chose this project due to the three way connection between area businesses, Brisker and the shelter.
“His connection of private businesses and nonprofits to his passion inspired us,” McFarland said.
McFarland mentioned they had things they wanted to accomplish in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.
“It’s always been my opinion that the community foundation is the backbone of the civil society,” she added. “We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the community. We had grand plans to address other issues, but we were able to pivot that direction to face the COVID-19 realities we’re facing.”
McFarland noted they want this opportunity to highlight the positivity in the community.
“There is so much negative out there and this is how we can lift up what’s positive in our community,” McFarland commented. “We can only recognize a few groups in the community, but hopefully this inspires others to be creative in how they serve the community.”
People with submissions should email them directly to PCCF at jan.shannon@yourpccf.org and include “Community Impact Grant Submission” in the subject of the email.
Also coming up is the Big Give, an event in which the Columbus Foundation rallies funding to support area 501©3 organizations with matching funds. This year’s event will take place from June 10 at 10 a.m. until June 11 at 11 a.m.
Any local 501©3 can reach out and sign up to be a part of it.
“The Big Give is an opportunity for people to give to their favorite non-profit and through a donor pool, the Columbus Foundation is able to give a percentage of matching funds to those non-profits that are participating,” she mentioned. “We don’t know that percentage is right now because donors are still being lined up. We’ll have more information on that as we get closer, but we want to let people know that the big give is coming and to sign up their organizations.”
The last Big Give, in 2017, more than $19,383 was raised for local charity organizations. People can visit columbusfoundation.org/the-giving-store to learn more about the participating organizations and what they do.
“Our county is fortunate to have a continued relationship with the Columbus Foundation through PCCF,” McFarland said. “Because of that nexus, we’re able to bring this opportunity here, something that we wouldn’t be able to otherwise. We love the Big Give because it provides not just us, but any non-profit that registers to be a part of this program.”