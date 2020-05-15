CIRCLEVILLE — Later this month, the Pickaway County Agricultural and Event Center will come alive with an old-school event, a drive-in movie night.
The free event, put on by the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF), in partnership with Healthcare Logistics, will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ag and Events Center, located at 415 Lancaster Pike in Circleville on May 29. Gates open at 7:15 p.m.
“In going along with the theme of ‘take back the strip’, we use to have drive-ins and we thought the drive-in movie would be a great opportunity to have a family event,” Jan Shannon, organizer and PCCF Executive Director mentioned.
The movie is ‘The Greatest Showman’, a 2017 musical about the life of P.T. Barnum that stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Effron and Zendaya. It’s based on the life of Barnum, the founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Shannon said no snacks would be provided, but they are asking people to dine locally and bring their food with them.
“They can go pick up their pizza or snacks and come to the fairgrounds to enjoy,” she added. “It’s a social distancing drive-in movie.”
Shannon noted PCCF got the okay they needed from the health department and cars will be spread out six feet. They’ll also have restroom facilities available that have been approved as well.
“It’s a great opportunity for people in the county to do things safety, in a social distancing aspect,” she commented. “We’re very excited about it.”
If there is inclement weather, a decision will be made by 1 p.m. and that is the only reason the event would be canceled.
Rose Vargo McFarland, PCCF Board Chair, said this event was an example of how local relationships came together to make the event happen.
“The [fundraising] drive to build the fairgrounds was [through] the commissioners that then became a fund through PCCF,” McFarland stated.
According to McFarland, there has been recognition about the difficult times people are facing with their mental health and this is one way to help improve things.
“We recognize that we have mental health issues in our county and they’ve only been exacerbated by COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order,” she added. “This one event can’t and won’t fix those issues, but it’s a great opportunity to get out of the house in a safe manner for families that have been very cognizant of their health.”
PCCF will be accepting donations at the event and McFarland said if another one is to happen, they’ll need people to show up and have community support.
“We’ll need sponsors to make it happen,” she concluded.