CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation is hosting the Free Tax Clinic for 2022 and is looking for volunteers to help handle tax preparation.
PCCF is looking for volunteers to “provide high-quality, free tax preparation to low- to moderate-income individuals and families throughout Pickaway County.
The tax clinic will run Feb. 4 through April 15 of this year on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is being held in the library at 1160 North Court Street in Circleville
Jama Cobb, PCCF Grant Coordinator, said volunteers are crucial to the success of the program.
“Many of the tax credits help fill the void between what working families earn and what they need to avoid the financial cliff,” Cobb said.
“These tax credits can combine to provide a refund to low-income households, becoming their largest paycheck of the year, accounting for up to 45 percent of their annual income.
"Additionally, these families save up to $250 in tax preparation fees, which allows them to use those funds on day-to-day expenses. It is also a win for our local economy. Those refunds, more than likely, get put right back into our local businesses.”
Cobb said anyone interested can reach out to her via email at jama.cobb@yourpccf.org, or by calling the foundation office at 740-477-6207.
They’re looking for remote and in-person tax preparers, greeters, intake specialist and special event assistance. Visit www.yourpccf.org to see a list of volunteer descriptions.
“Under the guidance of the site coordinator, training is provided to all volunteers,” Cobb concluded.