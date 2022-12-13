CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has acquired new land that will be turned into a public park and trail access on the site of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course.
PCPD partnered with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former golf course. The site is tentatively called Cooks Creek Nature Preserve.
In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324 acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property.
"The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially in Harrison and Scioto Townships," Tom Davis, executive director said. "This new preserve will provide a place for the flora and fauna of the property to thrive, and for the public to experience some exceptional passive outdoor recreational opportunities in the future."
In one of the first such partnerships, the Park District has purchased 25 acres of the former golf club, including the clubhouse, associated maintenance buildings, paved parking lots and the entry road from AOA.
"The Park District will utilize the site for a passive nature park for the Pickaway County community and will utilize the clubhouse as our new Park District headquarters and a future nature center," Davis said. "Many of the existing golf cart paths on AOA’s neighboring property will be retained for public walking and nature observation."
The new preserve provides exceptional habitat for many species of breeding and migratory birds.
"Travel paths such as the Scioto River Flyway Corridor are especially important for migrating neotropical birds and waterfowl," Davis said. "The site also provides excellent habitat for other migrating species such as bats and butterflies."
Davis said in 2023 the Park District will concentrate on moving its headquarters to this new location and completing a master plan for the clubhouse and the surrounding 25 acres.
"Once plans are completed and necessary improvements are made, the District is hopeful to open its new park to the public sometime in 2024," he said.
PCPD has several other properties in it's portfolio, including Canal Park, which is currently undergoing upgrades that include a new playground area and a recently completed boardwalk, expansion of the parking lot and new bathrooms.
In addition, PCPD manages Logan Elm State Park, Metzger Preserve, several trails around Canal Park, The Pickaway Trail and the Roundtown Trail.