Cooks Creek Nature Preserve

Cooks Creek Nature Preserve is the Pickaway County Park District's newest park, which will open sometime in 2024. 

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has acquired new land that will be turned into a public park and trail access on the site of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course. 


Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments