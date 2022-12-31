CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has been busy in 2022, adding a new park that will open in 2024 and making upgrades to it’s other parks and trail systems.
In early December, The Pickaway County Park District acquired new land that will be turned into a public park and trail access on the site of the former Cooks Creek Golf Course.
PCPD partnered with Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) on the purchase of the former golf course. The site is tentatively called Cooks Creek Nature Preserve.
In April of 2022, AOA purchased the 324 acre golf course from the James Cook family to conserve, protect and restore the property.
“The Park District is very thankful that the Cook family wanted their property to be retained as a natural preserve and park, given how quickly farmland and green spaces are disappearing in Pickaway County, especially in Harrison and Scioto Townships,” Tom Davis, executive director said. “This new preserve will provide a place for the flora and fauna of the property to thrive, and for the public to experience some exceptional passive outdoor recreational opportunities in the future.”
In one of the first such partnerships, the Park District has purchased 25 acres of the former golf club, including the clubhouse, associated maintenance buildings, paved parking lots and the entry road from AOA.
“The Park District will utilize the site for a passive nature park for the Pickaway County community and will utilize the clubhouse as our new Park District headquarters and a future nature center,” Davis said.
“Many of the existing golf cart paths on AOA’s neighboring property will be retained for public walking and nature observation.”
The new preserve provides exceptional habitat for many species of breeding and migratory birds.
“Travel paths such as the Scioto River Flyway Corridor are especially important for migrating neotropical birds and waterfowl,” Davis said. “The site also provides excellent habitat for other migrating species such as bats and butterflies.”
Davis said in 2023 the Park District will concentrate on moving its headquarters to this new location and completing a master plan for the clubhouse and the surrounding 25 acres.
“Once plans are completed and necessary improvements are made, the District is hopeful to open its new park to the public sometime in 2024,” he said.
PCPD has several other properties in it’s portfolio, including Canal Park, which is currently undergoing upgrades that include a new playground area and a recently completed boardwalk, expansion of the parking lot and new bathrooms.
In late October, PCPD held a public input session Thursday night on Canal Park as part of a grant they are applying for for through the Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
PCPD shared information on a proposed restroom and additions to the playground at Canal Park above and beyond what they’re begun to install. The as part of the grant, PCPD would provide matching funds, roughly half of the approximately $165,000 price tag.
The proposed restroom, which is a fully accessible pit restroom, would be located next to the shelter house at the end of the recently renovated parking lot built on newly acquired land. The additional playground equipment includes a climbing net, slides, springer and spinner toys, and what’s called a parkour which is a climbing apparatus that features a few different elements and would be built near the currently under construction zip lines.
“The entire playground will serve ages 2 to 12, the rockers and a smaller slide being focus pieces for the younger kids and the parkour, larger slides, climbing nets and zips for the older kids,” Arista Hartzler, PCPD deputy director, said. “The larger zip and some of the larger climbing nets will service children older than 12.”
Hartzler acknowledged that the grant is competitive but they’re working to make sure PCPD’s application is the best it can be.
LWCF is a very competitive grant and will be applied to all across the state by municipalities, counties, districts, townships and the like,” she said. “The District feels very confident that we put together the best application possible but so much depends how many others apply.”
Tom Davis, PCPD executive director, said the goal is to have some sort of playground open by summer, even if they don’t receive the grant.
“If we don’t receive the grant we’re going to have to see what we can do with the funds we set aside for the match,” Davis said. “We can do some things but not all of those things. We want to have some sort of playground open and accessible by summer. We’ll have to adjust if we don’t get the $85,000 we’re asking for but we’ll have some sort of playground in there by summer.”
If the park district receives the grant, which they’ll be notified of in January, work would begin in early spring with a completion of sometime late in the spring or early summer, should supply issues not happen.
“Much [of the timeline] will be dependent on production and shipping times, as many understand those times have been greatly increased for most items and the same is true for these pieces,” Hartzler said. “It could take over twice as long as normal to get these products from the manufacturer.”
When it comes to the project, Hartzler shared in the excitement to see the park’s upgrades being completed.
It is so rewarding to see the pieces from our master plan for this park coming together,” she said. “I am looking forward to the day that we have children and their families out playing in the new playground, picnicking in the shelter, walking the trails and learning about the Ohio-Erie Canal.”
In addition, PCPD manages Logan Elm State Park, Metzger Preserve, several trails around Canal Park, The Pickaway Trail and the Roundtown Trail.