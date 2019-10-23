CIRCLEVILLE— Applications are now open for the 2020 Park and Trail Improvement grant from the Pickaway County Park District
The Pickaway County Park District has announced applications are open and available through the district’s website or their office at 110 Island road.
The park district has provided grant funding for 40 projects to date since voters approved the countywide park levy in November 2017. In total more than $190,000 has been given as grants to local municipalities and townships for improvements to parks and recreation.
“It is very important for us to share with the public where and how their tax dollars are being spent,” Tom Davis, executive director, said. “We pride ourselves on our transparency and want the community to know that we care about the well-being of Pickaway County and we want to provide the space for our community to get outside, unhook from their electronics and connect with nature.”
Among the projects funded in 2019 are 11 new picnic tables for the Ashville Community Park shelter house, a new shelter house for Ballard Park in Williamsport, a new .25 mile walking path for Jackson Township Park, a putt putt course at Deer Creek State Park and new playground equipment for Orient Park.
“I would like to congratulate the 2019 Park and Trail Improvement Grant recipients for their many wonderful projects,” Davis said. “These dedicated community members are such a pleasure to work with and truly do amazing work for the people they serve.”
For 2020 the Pickaway County Park District will give out $100,000 in grants with a maximum grant amount of $5,000. The deadline is Jan. 10 and recipients will be announced on Feb. 14. Davis said the district is happy with the projects they’ve funded so far. As part of their commitment, the Park District will continue to support the Barthelmas Park property expansion in Circleville.
“We see a great value in supporting the other parks in the county and want to see them grow and improve just as much as those parks and trails owned by the District,” he said. “We would love to see more townships and communities take advantage of this grant so that they can provide and improve parks and trails closer to where people live.”
Davis said they’d be reaching out to communities personally to encourage them to apply either through email or regular mail in addition to social media announcements.
“We would like to thank those applicants who have applied in the past, and those who will apply in the future, for taking that step towards improved parks and trails in their community,” Davis said. “Without their work and dedication many of the parks throughout the county would not exist.”