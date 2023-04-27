CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Parks District has been busy over the last year and has big goals for 2023 and beyond.
Over the last year, the parks district has made upgrades at canal park, including adding playground equipment, extending a boardwalk along the towpath trail and making improvements to the parking lot and restroom, starting work on a bridge over the former canal, working on the engineering for a bridge over the Scioto River and making upgrades at Metzger Preserve.
“At Canal Park the slides are in, the zip lines are in and the clatter bridge is in,” Tom Davis, executive director, said. “We’re still waiting to get the climbing nets and the mulch in.”
Davis said the bridge over the canal cost $300,000 so people can walk from Calamus Swamp and across the canal onto Towpath Trail and access Richards River trail.
“That way they don’t have to go down the road, up the ditch and on a round,” he said. “People can now Park at Canal Park and walk right up to Towpath Trail. When the bridge is finished in about another month they’ll be able to just walk across and be right there.”
PCPD got money two years ago to do the engineering and some of the beginning work on a tail bridge over the Scioto River and now they’re working on funding it as the project will cost a significant amount.
“We have most of the engineering done and we have $500,000 that and start the construction but the estimates on the bridge are $3.5 to $4 million,” he said. “Once you start you really can’t stop. We might be able to work on the abatement close to Circleville that needs done and we’re hoping to use the rest of that money to do that since we don’t have to get into the water and do the environmental study. If anyone wants to give us $3.5 million we’d love to name a bridge after them.”
Metzger preserve also saw upgrades, including new signage and the creation of Storywalk Trail. Set to the book Hiking Day by Anne Rockwell and illustrated by Lizzy Rockwell, a half-mile flat mowed trail at the Park in Williamsport has 16 stations that feature pages of the book.
Arista Hartzler, deputy director, shared that programming for 2023 is up and people have been requesting that popular events occur more frequently.
“This year we’ve had some of the biggest programs ever,” she said. “We had an owl hike in January and we had 70 plus people come and we had a fairytale walk with a bonfire and a story and we had 90 plus people come. We’ve never had crowds like that before. Apparently we have some really good programs this year. Based on the feedback I’m getting, we’re going to have a few more.”
Recently the district completed a strategic plan that called for four things; enhanced staff, stabilizing and achieving permanent funding, increasing visibility and becoming the lead parks organization within the county.
Another big initiative for 2023 is the eventual move up to the site of the old former Cooks Creek Golf Course. PCPD plans to move to that location and provide a nature center. Appalachia Ohio Alliance purchased the property and is turning it into a nature preserve that will be accessible to the public once work is completed later this year.
“We’re still waiting on Spectrum to have Internet up there and they’re waiting on South Central to moves some poles,” Davis said. “We had hoped to already be up there but in the meantime we’ve done a whole lot of trash removal, equipment sales and chemicals we had to figure out what to do with. It’s getting there. We sold $10,000 of surplus materials on GOVDEALS, stuff we didn’t need.”
Another big thing the Park District is looking to do is increase the number of manual operated water craft access points along Big Darby Creek. Davis said the Park District is in talks with a couple of locations but it was too early to disclose any potential locations.
The county’s 2023 grants fall along the theme of master plans as they have provided $52,000 in grant funding for Ashville, Williamsport and Washington Township to conduct master plans for their parks in addition to replacing playground equipment at Ashville Community Park and to provide new trashcans at Commercial Point Community Park. The parks district also provided $45,000 to Circleville for Barthelmas Park’s acquisition.
“This is the seventh or eighth year that we’ve done it,” he said. “The smaller parks we new they needed new playground stuff and benches and things like that but after four or five years they get through that stuff. So we opened it up to allow them to use the funds for a master parks plan for their community.”
Davis said they plan sometime in the next month or so to do a community survey to see the community’s needs and how the parks district can address those.
“We want to see what their priority is to see if it’s concentrating on getting the Pickaway Trail open all the way to Williamsport, should we try to get the bridge over the Scioto River in or should we concentrate on more parks and developing Cooks Creek and the nature center there,” he said. “We’ve never done that before to that extent.”
Ted Lewis Park
The City of Circleville has completed the first two phases of the original three phase master plan for Ted Lewis Park. Recent upgrades include a new restroom, splash pad and playground equipment on the park’s northeast side, moving them out of the floodplain. Dozens of trees have been planted
“We have just finished installing surveillance cameras and equipment that tie back into the dispatch room at the Police Department so they can be monitored in real time,” Stanley said of the parks. “There are minor details we will continue to tweak to improve the aesthetic, painting, mulching, seeding and miscellaneous maintenance. Discussion continues on next phase improvements, what to include and funding sources.”
Stanley said the city has also planned a ribbon cutting for Friday, May 26.