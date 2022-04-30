CIRCLEVILLE — Over the last year the Pickaway County Parks District has further developed the county’s parks and trails system including being mid-way through some significant upgrades at Canal Park.
Among the upgrades at Canal Park include new playground equipment, expanded parking, adding a zip line and a new boardwalk.
“They’ve finished the boardwalk across the towpath and it really looks nice,” Executive Director Tom Davis said. “We had to fix the shelter house because it was sinking so we jacked it up and put new concrete down. The parking lot folks have started. Hopefully by Memorial Day or soon thereafter, the parking lot will be in and the new playground will be in and people can get in there.”
Davis offered praise for the new boardwalk that offers a scenic view.
“We didn’t realize how nice the boardwalk up there would be. It’s wide enough to put a picnic table or two on. It’s a really nice overlook into the Scioto River,” he said.
Davis said they’ve got grants in to buy the last piece of property they need to connect trails from the river into Circleville.
“If we get that, we can start developing that piece and get people from Circleville clear out to the Scioto River until we can get the bridge over the river open,” he said. “Appalachia Ohio Trail is on one side of the river and Richards’ Farms are on the other side and both of them said they’d work with us to put trails there so people can walk or ride their bike out of town until we get the bridge across.”
Davis said they’ve put in for some money from the State budget to have the engineering done on the proposed bridge over the Scioto to link the two halves of Pickaway County with a trail system. It’s been a long-term goal of Davis and the Park District to have people be able to get on the trails in New Holland and travel across Pickaway County without getting off of them on the other side.
“We have a $230,000 contract that they’re working on for the engineering. We hope that most of it will be done by the end of the year,” he said. “By that time we can maybe ask for more capital funds to build it. It’s going to be $3 million to build the bridge on last year’s prices.”
Davis said they were hoping to have a bridge over Canal Road this year connecting the Pickaway Trail and the trails at Canal Park, but they’ve run into increased costs.
“We’re going to work on it and we may get it done this year, but we’re not holding our breath,” he said. “As everyone knows, it doesn’t look like costs are coming down anytime soon.”
Deputy Director Arista Hartzler said summer programming was a huge success in 2021 and they’re looking to continue it into 2022.
“Last year we had over 2,000 people attend our programs,” she said. “It was up almost 1,000 from the year before which was up from the year before that. With our camps there were some lessons we learned. We had someone come out with a live animal demonstration and the kids loved that and it was a real success so we’re going to have another group come out this year and do a similar program.”
Hartzler said hiking programs are going to be more open than last year when hikes were organized for older people. She said this year these programs will be open to all ages and they’re partnering with Fairfield County Park District who will host hikes there and vice versa.
“Last year’s hikes were ‘Fabulous 50’ hikes and one of the feedback things I got was people asking if they could come too,” she said. “We changed them to just group hikes so everyone felt like they could be included in it.”
Another big change coming to the Pickaway County Park District is the property at Cooks Creek. Davis said the Park District has not yet gotten under contract with Appalachia Ohio Alliance to purchase their part of the property but hope so too and following that, they can begin the work to make improvements and get people enjoying the area.
“The closed with the Cooks in February and at the same time we got an agreement to manage the property until we get our 25 acres and the clubhouse,” he said. “AOA doesn’t have the money from the EPA to close on the property and they’re waiting on that money to close with us. They say that will be sometime in June.”
Davis said progress is ongoing.
“We’re up there everyday and we have insurance on the clubhouse and maintenance barn and we’re working with the EPA getting the wastewater and drinking water issues resolved,” he said. “We’ve begun to start assessing what needs cleaned up and what our next steps are. It’ll probably be next spring before we get the public in there. We still have to get signage up and get trail access.”
Davis said they’re still deciding exactly how they’ll use the clubhouse at the former golf course.
“Will it be a nature center or an event center, we aren’t sure because that comes with health regulations, but we may look at just going for a nature center,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to hold the public back from there for very long. AOA has already had people out there for a couple bird hikes.”