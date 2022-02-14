CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District honored its 2021 Volunteers at a luncheon Saturday mid-day as part of an onboarding process for planned projects in 2022.
About a dozen volunteers were honored for their service, which all together logged more than 640 volunteer hours in 2021, according to Deputy Director Arista Hartzler.
"You guys really are the heart of the park district and we really appreciate all that you do," Hartzler said.
"I think it's really telling that over the last year, and we didn't do a great job of tracking it, you all spent over 640 volunteer hours at our parks."
Hartzler said among the things the volunteers helped the district do were leading walks, cleaning up the parks, fixing fencing, removing invasive species, and more. A large portion of the volunteer hours include over 110 hours spent cleaning up and improving Canal Park.
"That's a lot of time, a lot of hours and we're so thankful for all that you've done," she said.
As part of the event, Hartzler also led the onboarding of new volunteers, which can also be done online at https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/about-us/friends-of-the-pcpd/.
"For anyone interested in volunteering, all they need to do is fill out a registration form located there," Hartzler said.
Anyone with questions about how they might get involved, or about signing up, can contact Hartzler at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov.