CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District is hosting a photo contest running now through April.
Photos taken in Pickaway County from the last three years including new photos can be submitted for the contest, which has four categories: wildlife, beautiful scenery, people in the parks, and Pickaway County Park District park/trail.
Arista Hartzler, executive assistant for the Park District, said there were several goals for the contest from the organization standpoint.
“We’re encouraging people to get out this year and we’ve seen a lot of activity at the parks,” Hartzler said. “This has been a challenging year we’ve had and I think looking on nature can be healing. We want to get people visiting the parks, especially ones they’ve never been to.”
Hartzler said all photos must be submitted through the Park District’s website before Midnight on April 4, 2021.
“Two of the categories are specific to Pickaway County Park District parks and trails and the others are open to any Pickaway County Park,” she said. “We want people to visit; Canal Park, Metzger Preserve, Logan Elm State Park and the trails. We always need photos of these places so this is a way to help build up our stock.”
The Park District is partnering with the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and ArtsAround on this event.
“The Top 25 photographers will be invited to submit printed copies of their work to be displayed at ArtsaRound’s Gallery on the Original Circle for a month-long gallery from April 30 through May 23,” she said. “During this time, we will invite visitors to view the art and vote on the Peoples Choice award. All winning photographs will then be placed on display at various downtown businesses for the month of June.”
“[ArtsaRound] is great to work with, they have a great vision, a great location and are excited to host more events at their gallery,” Hartzler said. “They were so welcoming to us and helpful. It’s great to have community partners that are willing to help each other out.”
JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Gallery director, said they were excited to host the event.
“This is our mission, to promote the arts in Pickaway County in pretty much any form,” Pennell said. “We’ve been working with them and we love the Park District because they are working well ahead of time planning this in advance. Everyone has a camera on them now and if they’re out taking pictures they can shoot them now or wait until early spring and still have plenty of time to get their submissions in.”
Hartzler said the date for the deadline is so far off for a few reasons.
“I wanted to give people plenty of time to sort through their old photos, they can use anything from up to three years ago and also from this winter,” she said. “I wanted to give everyone plenty of time to get out there to the local parks and we wanted to have the gallery next spring hopefully, COVID-19 permitting. It plays a part in everything.”
For more information and to submit your photos visit our website at https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/park-activities/photo-contest/.