CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District has sworn in its newest board member, Cindy Whited.
Whited replaces Pete Hartinger on the board, who recently stepped down and was honored with being an Emeritus Board Member by the board.
Whited cited a trip in the 1990s her family took, exploring America's national parks in Utah and Arizona as reasons for her interest.
"Up until that point, we had never explored any national, state or local parks," she said.
"That trip was a life changing experience for our whole family. We have become keenly interested in the natural world and how we can enjoy, promote and protect all aspects of the world around us. We frequent parks on a regular basis to hike, bird watch and attend and assist with programs."
Whited became a certified volunteer naturalist and since 2009, has been an active member of the Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Organization.
"I have also completed various orientations and training sessions with the Columbus Metro Parks and the Fairfield County Parks System," Whited said.
"For several years, I have served as an environmental educator for the Department of Natural Areas and Preserves and with Big Brothers and Big Sisters at their environmental camp, Camp Oty Okwa in Hocking County."
Whited said she plans to instruct and plan a nature and pioneer summer day camp for the Pickaway County Historical Society, of which she is a member, and to plan other activities as a volunteer with Pickaway County Soil and Water to teach programming in conjunction with PCPD.
"I think it is extremely important that people have a great local park system to utilize in a variety of ways and one that provides experiences that are available to all people of all ages," Whited said.
"Serving on the County Parks Board fulfills my desire to be involved locally and gives me an opportunity to give back to the community."