CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District (PCPD) provided an update to the status of their efforts in 2021 and beyond.
Since 2015, PCPD has awarded more than $360,000 to support 57 local park and trail projects in the county.
“The funding for this grant came when the district passed its first-ever tax levy,” Arista Hartzler, deputy parks director, said. “To follow through with promises made during the levy campaign, the park district has set aside $100,000 of its 2021 appropriations for the seventh round of park and trail grants. This year, we had several notable projects, including Washington Township who put a restroom at their park, Martha Hitler.”
Among the other projects include a track resurfacing improvement project in Ashville Community Park, an update of the ballpark diamonds, the building of fences and dugouts in New Holland, the funding for finishing the carpet on the putt-putt course at Deer Creek, the replacement and update of equipment at Darby Township Park, the replacement pf the swing sets at Wil-Der Park and the funding for the Barthelmas Park Expansion in Circleville.
“The application period is now open for the 2022 year for the park and trail improvement grant; we will be giving away another $90,000 to local parks and trails,” Hartzler said.
Interested communities can apply at the parks district's website, pickawaycountyparks.org.
Looking ahead, construction has begun on the playground at Canal Park.
“Site prep is the first step in this process and this will include the construction of a handicap-accessible ramp and earthwork to correct drainage issues,” Hartzler said.
“After the fill dirt arrives, the earthwork will begin. It is expected that the site will be under construction for several weeks. After the playground site's work is complete, a contractor will be building phase one of the playground, which includes the decking and rail around the platforms that will become a tree fort, and platforms for the start of the zip-line. During this time period, we will also be repairing the shelter house. We ask that you avoid the main parking lot during construction. Expect the shelter house closure at the end of the month for repairs.”
Hartzler also spoke of the volunteers for 2021 and what they’re hoping to achieve in 2022.
“Another very successful year is coming to a close,” she said. “So far this year, our volunteers have worked over 260 hours at our parks and trails removing invasive plants, leading education programs, picking up trash and assisting our operations department with tree removal and fence building.”
The park district is planning to celebrate volunteers with a Volunteer Appreciation Day on Feb. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a yet-to-be-determined location.
“This day is for all current volunteers and future volunteers,” she said.
As far as their current needs, Hartzler said they’re looking for summer program assistants and leaders for next summer. Any volunteer can contact Hartzler at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov for more information.
“Thank you to all of those who put in these hours to make our parks and trails beautiful and all of our education programs a huge success,” she said.