CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health has shared the newly updated COVID-19 quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The new guidance is for people who may have been exposed to coronavirus but are not showing symptoms. There are two options depending on the situation. 10-day day quarantine that does not require testing, provided there are no symptoms and a 7-day quarantine if test results are negative provided there are no symptoms.
Earlier this month the Ohio Department of Health updated their guidance in alignment with the CDC.
“Staying home for 14 days after contact is still the safest way to limit COVID-19 spread,” Pickaway County Public Health said in a release. “This time-period will remain for people in congregate living facilities, workplaces with many employees, if you are in contact with a high-risk individual and other settings where COVID-19 can spread extensively.
“For others with no symptoms, the 10-day period may be sufficient, however, ODH recommends that Ohioans consider getting tested on day eight or later to increase certainty of no infection. Quarantine can then end at the conclusion of the 10-day period.”
The recommendation is still a 14-day quarantine for people who are sick or test positive for COVID-19.
Pickaway County Public Health has adopted the recommendations effective as of Tuesday.
For questions or concerns Pickaway County Public Health can be reached at 740-477-9667. You can also call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) for additional guidance.