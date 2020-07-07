CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Public Health Department is still encouraging people to take measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 as the amount of positive tests continue to rise across the nation.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, locally, no new cases have been reported since July 3 in Pickaway County.
Susan Foster, PCPH Director of Nursing, said currently, they’re able to pinpoint and slow the spread when cases pop up due to the low number.
“If people follow guidance on wearing a mask in public, wash their hands, cough etiquette and stay home when they are ill, this will help keep our numbers down and help the health department keep up with contact tracing efforts to slow the spread,” she explained. “I can’t speak for OhioHealth Berger, but I can say this will help keep the number of hospitalizations and ventilator use down, or enough to maintain and not overwhelm the healthcare system as a whole.”
Foster said growing numbers around the nation are a concern for her and the health department, and they’re still recommending people stay home.
“The recommendation is to stay at home as much as possible,” she added. “If you need or want to go out, it is highly recommended that people wear a mask. It is currently mandatory for businesses and employees to wear a mask.”
Foster said she feels like people have “quarantine fatigue” and that’s why people aren’t taking some of the recommendations seriously, especially following Memorial Day and Independence Day.
“As soon as the weather was nice, people wanted to get out of their houses,” she mentioned. “What people do not realize is the shut down worked, it is hard to prove that to people because it is preventive. We are now seeing an uptick in cases because we are starting to reopen. My hope is people understand the importance of wearing a mask in public, hand washing, cough etiquette and staying home when you are ill.”
Foster said people who have questions can contact the health department at 740-477-9667, or to email their contact email with business complaints at contact@pchd.org.