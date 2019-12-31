CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is reminding residents to be safe and follow the law and not drink and drive this holiday season.
“New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and fun,” said Health Commissioner Nasandra Wright, MPH, RS. “It shouldn’t be a time for mourning the loss of a loved one due to drinking and driving. Keep you and your loved ones safe by taking the necessary precautions to avoid drinking and driving.”
According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of deadly crashes involve drunk drivers and more pedestrians are killed on New Year’s Day by cars than any other day of the year.
Pickaway County Public Health offered some tips to the public from the Centers for Disease Control on being safe.
• Designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins. Remind others to do the same.
• Don’t drink and drive. Get a ride home or call a taxi.
• Take the keys. Don’t let someone else drink and drive.
• If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, remind your guests to plan ahead and designate their sober driver; offer alcohol-free beverages; and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
• Buckle up every time. It’s your best defense against a drunk driver.
Have a safe and Happy New Year!