CIRCLEVILLE — A little-known asset in Ohio and around the country, the Medical Reserve Corps, has been called to action in Pickaway County to assist Pickaway County Public Health with vaccine rollout this winter.
The Ohio Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a community-based, civilian, volunteer program that engages volunteers to help strengthen local public health infrastructure, as well as respond to disasters across the state or nation.
Baylie Karmie, MRC Unit Leader and emergency preparedness coordinator for Pickaway County Public Health, said there are about 150 volunteers onboard that have contributed nearly $190,000 in economic value with their time.
“We continue to apply for grants to grow the MRC unit and encourage volunteer retention,” Karmie said. “We have received over $18,000 to provide supplies for the MRC volunteers to continue to assist in the COVID-19 response.”
MRC was created by the federal government in response to 9/11 and the need for the organized approach in managing volunteers. Ohio has the largest number of MRC units in the country and Pickaway County established its MRC in 2013.
So far, volunteers have provided 1,834 hours of contract tracing, 358 hours in support of vaccine clinics, 28 hours of PPE support and 184 hours of emergency operations center support.
Karmie said two volunteers have really gone above and beyond this year, Jaime McKeiver and Karla Exline, both of whom are nurses in Pickaway County schools.
“Jaime and Karla have been key players in our COVID-19 vaccine distribution,” Karmie said. “They have consistently showed up at almost every single clinic and always with a smile on their faces on top of both of them still working their regular jobs. It has been incredible to have two trustworthy volunteers able to help us since our staff has been overwhelmed since the beginning of March. We cannot thank them enough for all of their efforts to ensure the Pickaway County residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”
McKeiver and Exline said they both were unfamiliar with the MRC until they saw postings about them early on in the pandemic.
“Before the vaccine clinic, I didn’t think I had a good understanding of what it was,” McKeiver said. “When you read the description it sounds only like huge catastrophic things, like a 9/11, but it’s things like vaccine clinic events too.”
Exline said she received information when PCPH reached out to the schools.
“I didn’t know anything about it until then and that’s how I found out about it,” she said. “As I read more, that’s when I found that Ohio has one of the biggest networks.”
For McKeiver, it was about finding a way to be of service and help people while school was out.
“When school first announced that we were going to be out on March 13, there was a lot of confusion and feeling overwhelmed, but as a nurse, it’s hard for us to not help,” she said. “It was hard for me to not be helping. When you’re not in a hospital, you can’t just jump in. When I saw the posting looking for volunteers, I would help anytime I could over the summer to fill that need of wanting to help.
I remember feeling so helpless and not realizing how I could help,” she added. “You get nervous thinking about trying anything new. You go into nursing because you want to help people. When you feel helpless and your job is at a standstill, you want to be able to help and do what you’re trained for. It helped me mentally to cope with all of this.”
Exline said she’s enjoyed doing it and that PCPH have been great to work with.
“They really have their act together putting these clinics together,” she said. “I can’t imagine all that goes into it, but they just tell me where and when to show up and I was there.”
Exline said in her time she’s shared experiences with other nurses, which has been informational and eye opening. At one event among the six nurses there, they had more than 145 combined years of experience. She also mentioned vaccinating the elderly population as part of the early wave.
“One of the nurses is a nurse practitioner at [Nationwide] Children’s Hospital and she shared her COVID-19 experiences there,” she said. “I think we’re all on the same page that we want to help people. Starting out with the older folks, one clinic we had 80 years old and older. We had some people that were over 100 years old that we were vaccinating. That was really cool. They’re so appreciative that we’re giving the shots. They thank us for it.”
McKeiver said she was happy to get involved and doing so helped her feel better.
“I can’t imagine if I had been doing that, how much more stressful it would have been,” he said. “When we came back and had cases, I could do contract tracing and take that off the health department’s plate. I knew when our kids came back, I knew a lot more. I wouldn’t have survived this year without that experience.
To be in the Medical Reserve Corps in Ohio, you must be 18 years old or older, participate in any trainings that are required. While Ohio and Pickaway County are recruiting medical professionals to join, there are other jobs that people can assist with that do not require a medical background.
“If people can get involved and help out, I think it would help with the sense of community,” McKeiver said. “Even if you try it and you decide you don’t have the schedule for it, it’s something you should try. It’s a cool experience to feel like you’re helping your community.”
For Exline, it’s been all about making sure those who want the vaccine get it.
“I believe in the vaccine 100 percent and I want to get this into people’s arms that want it so we can get back to some semblance of normalcy,” she said. “I know some people aren’t convinced, but I believe in the science and I’m totally convinced. If people want it, I say let’s do what we can to get ‘er done.”
To sign up as a MRC volunteer visit http://ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov/.