CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health’s Board of Health voted Wednesday to make an offer to a candidate for the health commissioner position.
Following an executive session Wednesday at a special board meeting, the board voted unanimously to extend an offer to the candidate, whose name is being withheld pending notification to their current employer, a conditional offer of employment pending the background check and references check.
The permanent post has been vacant since Nasandra Wright, the former health commissioner, was terminated in March following an internal investigation based on complaints by employees. Dr. Donald Fouts, the health department’s medical director, has been serving temporarily and has been in the acting role since Wright’s termination.
Mike Wolford, president of the board, said it’s been a challenge getting to this point, then citing COVID-19 concerns and funding as reasons the search has taken so long.
“We have to live within our budget, that’s been the big thing,” he mentioned. “We don’t have the funds to pay over $100,000. That’s the toughest part We advertise at $70,000 to $90,000, I’m sure that weeds a lot of candidates out.”
Wolford said they hope to make the official announcement at their next meeting in two weeks and the candidate would start, assuming they accept the position, within the next month or so.
“I’d hope by the next meeting we can announce [the candidate],” he added.
In the meantime, Elaine Miller, a board member, stepped off the board to run the administrative part of the department, but then, due to limited work hours, handed it off to Jere Marks, director of environmental health. He has stepped in as interim administrator.
“Thankfully Jere said he’d step into the role until we have a full-time health commissioner and he’s done a great job,” Wolford remarked.
Also during the meeting, the board discussed the way in which the health department’s after action report, which has not been officially completed, was released to the public.
Wolford said after the meeting that the health department wants to work with area entities and not against them. Wolford and a couple of the board members met with the fair board Wednesday morning about the report.
“We want to see the fairgrounds used,” he added. “It’s a beautiful place and there’s a lot of local money that helped pay for it. It’s to everyone’s benefit to use it.”