CIRCLEVILLE — Imagine a situation in which an epidemic of some type like the flu hit Pickaway County. In such cases, health care professionals from Pickaway County Public Health would have to respond quickly and efficiently.
Tuesday morning, that’s exactly what they did; however it was a drill to prepare for an outbreak.
Pickaway County Public Health, working out of the Robert W. Plaster Business Innovation Center on Ohio Christian University’s campus, set up such a scenario to better gauge their protocols and how they would handle a large influx of people seeking vaccinations.
The drill was a point of dispensing or POD drill. Several stations were set up including intake, a place for sick patients to rest before and after receiving the vaccine and then an area for people who were sick to be seen by a nurse.
Role-players played out various scenarios, including children with missing parents, patients that were vomiting and passing out and people who needed use of a wheelchair.
Sam Neill, PCPH emergency response coordinator, explained how the process worked. He served as scene commander for the event.
“This is for a large outbreak, for example pandemic influenza H1N1, we’d set this up and the public would get vaccinated and the public would go right out,” he said. “Today is a mock up drill of how we’d conduct operations and how nursing staff would deal with a large influx of patients.”
Neill remarked there are several locations around the county that are part of the plans for a dispersing site.
“If there was anything this place would become operational and we can have this set up,” Neill commented. “We’ve never before had it in this space so to be set up here is excellent. Doing this before real world helps out tremendously so we can figure out the gaps we’ve had in our processes.”
According to Neill, the drill showed them one thing they will want to change in case they have to do the real thing.
“The only thing we’ve found thus far is having the registration downstairs so if someone comes in sick they’re not here with the general population that is healthy,” he added.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director, said the event was timely to current events.
“If you look at what’s happening with the Coronavirus, flu is pretty rampant this year, this is the type of exercise you need to work through all the issues that arise when you send out mass vaccinations or mass prophylactics to a population,” Flick stated. “Working out the kinks now is what you want to do.”
Flick noted the drill was great practice for a real life situation.
“It’s a good exercise and we had some great role-players,” he said. “It’s been well organized.”