CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health will begin surveying residents as part of the community health assessment this week.
For the next two months approximately 2,000 residents will be contacted via the postal service to fill out and return questions designed to help address the health needs of Pickaway County residents.
“We want as many people as possible to respond to the survey, your thoughts, concerns, and views on the needs of the community are vital to this process,” Health Commissioner, Nasandra Wright, said. “Your answers will help us develop a plan to improve the health of Pickaway County.”
The survey asks residents questions about general health, risk and protective health factors and access to healthcare, among others.
“These answers will create a snapshot of the health of Pickaway County residents,” Wright said. “The results will guide many public and private agencies in their program planning over the next several years by identifying key health problems.”
Wright said they’re not looking for anything specific now but will use the data to fuel what steps are taking next.
“It could be anything from access to care, health related factors such as smoking or drinking or health stats such as mortality rates,” she said.
Wright said the plan is required every three years for the hospital and every five for the Health Department but the benefits would be far-reaching.
“The needs of the county are constantly changing with different emergent health needs,” Wright added. “This survey is geared towards understanding the specific issues within our population.”
Wright said no phone calls or emails will be sent on the issue and that those selected to take part will receive their information in the mail.
Wright told The Circleville Herald the final health assessment should be published sometime this spring and will be used to prioritize the county’s health needs as a part of the community health improvement plan.
“Once we get the information we’ll draw out the findings and work on the community improvement plan,” Wright commented. “That will take a couple more months and then we’ll roll out the initiatives that will address the gaps and needs in the survey.”
The Pickaway Partners for Health is composed of many public and private agencies that make up the public health system, including OhioHealth Berger.
“We are proud to be a supporting member of the Pickaway Partner for Health,” Tim Colburn, president of OhioHealth Berger, said. “Keeping healthcare local and providing a network of expanded resources for Pickaway County is vital in keeping our community healthy for years to come.”
Other partners include: Circleville Post Acute, Pickaway County Head Start, Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Schieber Pharmacy, Pickaway County Educational Service Center, OSU Extension, Haven House, Pickaway County Library, Pickaway County EMA, United Way of Pickaway County, Pickaway County Board of Health and Health District Advisory Council, and many supporting townships and villages, including the City of Circleville.