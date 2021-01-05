CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is preparing for the next group of individuals who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
So far, there have been five distribution events of the COVID-19 vaccine, mostly to frontline healthcare workers and individuals living or working in group home settings.
“PCPH has received an additional allocation of vaccine and will continue vaccinating individuals who meet Phase 1A criteria on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021,” Baylie Karmie, public information officer at Pickaway County Public Health, said.
“If you are a member of this group and wish to be vaccinated, please register. Please note, registration and proof of employment is required to receive a vaccine.”
As of Jan. 4, there were 4,086 total community cases including 1,000 active cases in Pickaway County. There are currently 20 people hospitalized and 32 community deaths from COVID-19.
Once approved by the Ohio Department of Health, group 1B will be vaccinated next. Those individuals include Ohioans 65 and older, those living with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders and adults that work in schools.
“Phase 1B vaccination will begin once approved by the Ohio Department of Health,” Karmie said. “Currently, no timeframe is available, however, PCPH is asking Phase 1B individuals who wish to be vaccinated to complete the information gathering form.”
The form can be located online at https://bit.ly/395zW0a.
For questions about signing up, contact the health department at 740-477-9667. For general COVID-19 questions, the hotline can be reached at 1-833-427-5634.
This statewide call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19.