CIRCLEVILLE — Even though many of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s health orders have been rescinded, Pickaway County Public Health is still working to combat COVID-19.
Adam Negley, health commissioner, acknowledged the lifting of the health orders was a relief to many, but there’s one thing to remember.
“It’s important to remember that those orders were based on the science of how viruses are spread. Now it is in each of our hands to make choices that protect ourselves and our loved ones from illness,” he said.
“It is still important to wash your hands often, stay home when you are sick and be cautious when in crowded locations. I’m hoping that some of the new awareness we have developed over the last year carries on into flu season and beyond.”
Negley said Pickaway County is still below the state average for vaccinations and they have more work to do on that front.
“Just under 39 percent of Pickaway County residents have started their vaccine series,” he said.
“This is below the state average of 46 percent, so we have more work to do to encourage individuals who have not chosen to be vaccinated to make that choice. In comparing our county to the statewide averages, we see the biggest gaps in our younger residents between the ages of 20-49. We are much closer to the state averages for teenagers and seniors. The great news is that vaccination is really what is keeping the number of new cases we are seeing very low. But every unvaccinated person is still a risk for becoming infected, getting sick and keeping the virus spreading in our community. We need to do all we can to educate and encourage residents to give it some more thought and get their questions answered so they can feel comfortable getting the vaccine.”
Negley said the biggest concern right now is how the virus is mutating and spreading.
“The variants that are circulating are more infectious and can cause more severe illness,” he said. “The way viruses can change and mutate is very unpredictable and while our current vaccines work well against the known variants, there is still a risk that the virus could change again before enough people are vaccinated and we could see a more serious variant begin to spread.”
Vaccinations are still available and they have options across the county for people to be vaccinated, including at the fair.
“PCPH continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination opportunities multiple times per week, along with other providers in Pickaway County,” he said.
“Vaccination is a simple, easy process and takes only about 20 minutes or so. Our website, pchd.org, has the most up-to-date information on times and locations. Additionally, we are very excited to partner with the Pickaway County Fair Board to offer several opportunities to be vaccinated each day at the Pickaway County Fair beginning on June 21st.”