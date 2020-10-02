CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health, in conjunction with community partners, will be holding a Mass Flu Drive-Through Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 10a.m. to 6 p.m.
The clinic is being held at Ted Lewis Park located at 443 N. Court St. Circleville, Ohio 43113.
According to Pickaway County Public Health, the vaccine is available for all ages 6 months and up. There will be a limited supply of High Dose Flu Vaccine for ages 65 and up. Walk-ups are permitted.
Interested people can pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/y4bqtvfk. At the event bring your insurance card, if you are insured, and photo ID. If you are uninsured, the flu vaccine fee is $15 or $48 for High Dose.
Payments will be accepted by cash or credit card only. If you are unable to pay and do not have insurance, please call PCPH at 740-477-9667 (Option 2) for more information. Masks are required for residents receiving vaccine walk-up and drive-thru.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact Pickaway County Public Health at 740-477-9667. We are open Monday – _Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm.