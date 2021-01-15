CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health and the Pickaway County EMA are asking community members to help aid their less tech-savvy populations sign up for to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting next week, distribution will go to Ohio’s oldest populations as a part of Phase 1b vaccination distribution: Ohioans 65 and older, those living with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders and adults that work in schools.
Speaking from the vaccine distribution cite at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center, Adam Negley, Pickaway County Public Health Commissioner, shared an update on the vaccine and its process.
“Starting next week, we’ll be into Phase 1b, a much larger group of individuals, so we’re having to break it down into the highest-risk individuals first,” he said. “Starting next week, Ohioans over the age of 80 will be eligible to become vaccinated.”
So far, approximately 400 doses of the vaccine have been given out with another 600 to come next week.
“We’ve been working on a plan to utilize the doses of the vaccine that have been given to Pickaway County,” Negley said. “We’ll only have 600 doses, so we need to stress that supply is extremely limited at this time. We won’t be able to vaccinate everyone who has said they’d want to be vaccinated right away, but we’re working with other providers to make sure we use every dose as quickly as possible next week.”
Negley said Pickaway County Public Health is asking people to register online at https://bit.ly/395zW0a.
“We’re encouraging everyone who is eligible for Phase 1b vaccination to go to the website and click on the information link and it will take you to a page to pre-register and be on the list,” he said. “We’ll reach out to people who are eligible based on when we received their information. We’ll reach out via the Nixle Alert System that an appointment has been provided by you.”
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County EMA Director, said they want to register people so they can distribute the vaccine in a way that doesn’t just bombard distributors.
“We have to get the vaccine in the safest and most effective way and that’s not a rush on a pharmacy to do that,” he said. “There is a webpage on the HD website and there are a number of places people will be able to go for a vaccine.”
Both Flick and Negley are asking the community to reach out to people they know who might not have internet access to offer to help them sign up, if they so choose.
“If you know anyone who doesn’t have a computer, a smart phone or access to the internet, help them out. We’re trying to get the word out as much as we can,” he said.
“Help your friends, family, neighbors and congregation to get vaccinated if they want to. Anything you can do to help them get down here when it’s their turn will go a long way to help out.”
As far as vaccine distribution goes, Negley said he’s feeling good about their process. Currently, they’re using a drive-thru method that doesn’t require people to get out of their cars.
“It’s important to thank all the folks helping us out, including the fair board and county commissioners, who let us use the facility,” he said. “We use a drive-thru format so folks who are getting vaccinated don’t have to get out of their car and it protects our car. It moves very quickly; we can vaccinate a hundred people in a couple of hours.”
Negley said, as far as more vaccines go, they can’t really guess as to how many more they’ll get.
“It’s difficult to predict any vaccine numbers; right now, we anticipate receiving some doses each week,” he said. “With some ongoing work to address, some supply chain issues we can see an increase in supply and ultimately we’ll be waiting alongside most Ohioans to see how quickly that will occur.”
For questions about signing up, contact the health department at 740-477-9667. For general COVID-19 questions, the hotline can be reached at 1-833-427-5634.
This statewide call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19.