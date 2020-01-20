CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is asking residents to test their homes for high levels of radon.
January is National Radon Action Month and according to the United States EPA, an estimated one in 15 homes in the U.S. have high radon levels.
“We encourage the residents of Pickaway County to take advantage of the free radon testing kits offered by the Ohio Department of Health,” said Health Commissioner, Nasandra Wright MPH, RS. “Having your home tested is the only effective way to determine whether you and your family are at risk of high radon exposure.”
High radon levels can be dangerous. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is estimated to cause 20,000 deaths a year in the U.S. Radon is especially dangerous for people who smoke and their risk of lung cancer is 10 times higher than non-smokers.
“Long-term exposure to high levels of radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and the top cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH. “Running this easy, inexpensive test is an important first step in protecting your family from a devastating disease that kills thousands of Ohioans each year.”
Radon is a radioactive gas that builds up in homes over time and can’t be seen, tested or smelled.
“It’s easy for problems to go unnoticed,” Wright said. “It can migrate into any type of home through cracks or openings in the foundation. The only way to know that you have a radon problem is to test your home. Pickaway County Public Health recommends that all homes get tested for radon. Home radon tests are simple and inexpensive and can help save lives.”
The Ohio Department of Health offers free testing kits for Ohio homeowners with household incomes less than $80,500. To receive a kit visit www.doctorhomeair.com/ohio-free or call 1-800-523-4439.
Information about the health department is available through the Pickaway County Public Health website at www.pchd.org or by calling 740-477-9667.