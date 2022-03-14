CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Circleville Post honored members of their respective agencies during an awards ceremony on Saturday.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey honored more than a dozen members of his office while Lt. Shad Caplinger honored two members of OSHP.
“Our people do a great job every day and I felt it’s important that we recognize those for doing such,” Hafey said.
Hafey presented Becky Rhoades with Administration Officer of the Year, Jennifer Davis with Communications Officer of the Year, Cpl. Kyle Auflick with Corrections Officer of the Year, Deputy Larry Mosley with Court Services Deputy of the Year, Sgt. Tracy Andres with Investigations Deputy of the Year, Deputy Pete Bowers with Patrol Deputy of the Year, and Deputy Roger Patrick with Reserve Deputy of the Year.
Employees of the sheriff’s office voted on these awards.
“I am proud of every one of you and we’ve come a long way in the last 14 months,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
In addition, Hafey presented Corrections Sargent Matt Evans and Deputy Brian Arnold with the Sheriff’s Award.
“[Evans and Arnold] have set themselves apart, gone above and beyond and have done amazing things,” Hafey said.
“If you want to know anything when it comes to corrections, [Evans] is the guy. The improvements in the jail and the inspections, a lot of that rests on his shoulders.
“[Arnold] is a reserve deputy, who left the sheriff’s office to work for [Pickaway Area Recovery Services], but he still comes out anytime we need someone to work special duty for a kids and badges event, to work the fair or about anything...he loves showing up. Anything that we’ve asked of him, he steps up to do and doesn’t complain; he just does it.”
Hafey presented a Certificate of Merit for Corrections Officer Bryce Martin, who, early on in his time as a corrections officer, prevented an inmate from jumping off a second-story balcony and potentially hurting themselves or others.
“[Martin] was fairly new and we had someone trying to jump off and he ran up, stopped the person from hurting himself or possibly dying,” he said. “He did a great job as a brand new officer and we appreciate his efforts.”
Hafey, going off script, also surprised a member of the sheriff’s office by calling on his “right-hand man,” Chief Deputy James Brown Jr.
“He has made my transition from the police world to the sheriff’s office world very easy and I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have him by my side,” Hafey said.
Caplinger presented Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year to Trooper Ben Jenkins and also recognized Trooper Ron Brown for his efforts in seatbelt enforcement, both from Post 65.
“Ron is a leader and has earned the respect of his supervisors and his peers at the post,” he said.
“He was 2017 Trooper of the Year. He’s a leader in many categories, but what sets him apart is that in 2021, we had 10 traffic fatalities in Pickaway County; seven of those resulted because someone was not wearing their seat belt.
“[Brown] stepped up to try change that and make a difference. We never know how many people he saved through his efforts, but he is dedicated to getting the word out and trying to protect people from dying in crashes. Last year alone, he had 810 seat belt enforcements, which led the State of Ohio. He’s trying to make a difference for this community.”
Jenkins wasn’t present at the ceremony due to being on deployment with the U.S. National Guard in Iraq, something he’s been doing since August.
“[Jenkins] has established himself as a leader at our post,” Caplinger said.
“He didn’t work all of 2021, leaving in August, but he recovered 12 [stolen] vehicles and finished second in the state, which is a monumental achievement. I feel personally he’d have led the state if he had the entire year. He also had 26 felony arrests through traffic stops, which is very impressive.”
Speaking to the wider room, including the sheriff’s deputies, Caplinger said that police work isn’t getting easier.
“Pickaway County is safer because of what you all do and that’s important,” he said.
“All the accolades that the Sheriff and I are recognizing make our community safer. I live in Pickaway County, so it makes my family safer.”
In addition to the awards, Hafey also shared an update about some of the changes to the sheriff’s office, including the addition of the body camera program, the commissioner’s approval of seven new vehicles, policy updates, and the hiring of new staff.
“From right off the get-go, within the first week or so, they’ve proven invaluable,” Hafey said of the body-worn cameras.
“It’s definitely bringing the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st Century and it allows us to be more transparent to the public, and it’s great evidence to have for court.”
Hafey said Bowers has been doing great work to transform the D.A.R.E. Program and becoming a community resource.
“We have a new overall look of the D.A.R.E. Program, including the new truck that was seized by the U.S. 23 Pipeline Task Force from a drug trafficker,” he said.
Hafey said they’ve had “a ton” of community events.
“One of the major focuses in the last few years is community outreach and engaging with the public,” he said.
“We’ve had tons of kids and badges events, we’ve had Shop with a Cop and it’s nice because it’s not just the sheriff’s office, but it’s all the law enforcement agencies in Pickaway County and we appreciate and value those partnerships.”
Hafey said staffing and morale are both up in his eyes.
“That really makes me happy,” he said.
“I want people to want to come to the Pickaway County Sheriffs Office, want to stay here and want to retire from here. Most importantly, I want people to be proud to wear this uniform, because I am.”