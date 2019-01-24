AMANDA — A Pickaway Sheriff’s Deputy assisted a Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputy in apprehending a suspect following a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Fairfield County.
Sgt. Carl Lape, with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, said a 911-emergency call was made at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, by a woman who said she heard what sounded like someone shooting at her house in the 1100 block of U.S. Route 22. The woman described to officers a black vehicle that was in the vicinity at the the same time.
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office located a small black two-door vehicle at 311 E. Church St. in Amanda and a traffic stop was made at 5:11 p.m. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle bailed out of the vehicle and ran.
Cpl. Stacey Eitel, with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, and a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, located the individual on the run in a cornfield near East Church Street.
The individual, identified as Dionthony J. Ferguson Scott, 22, of Hocking County, was apprehended and taken into custody at 5:47 p.m. and arrested on an outstanding warrant from Fairfield County for drug charges filed in 2017.
Lape said the driver of the vehicle was interviewed and released from the scene.
During the investigation, a handgun was found inside the vehicle.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said his office is always willing to help out fellow departments, especially in cases like this where this situation could easily have ended up in Pickaway County.
“The request came out from Fairfield County that they had a deputy stop a vehicle and they were requesting a K-9 unit,” he said. “We didn’t have one available, but we sent Cpl. Eitel and he got there about the same time as the (highway patrol) trooper from the Lancaster Post. The deputy couldn’t leave the subject he had and the vehicle, so he told Cpl. Eitel and the trooper where he went and that he was possibly armed. They were able to locate him laying on a tree in the middle of the creek, where they took him into custody and turned him over to Fairfield County authorities once they brought him out.”
Radcliff said cooperation among agencies is important, even when you go outside your general jurisdiction.
“It’s important that we’re able to support them and assist them, something like this can happen just inside Fairfield County or just inside Pickaway County,” he said. “Their unit might be closer to it than us just as we might be closer to it than them. We respond a lot in southwest Fairfield County.”
Lape said the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.