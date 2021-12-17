CIRCLEVILLE — Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reported on Dec. 16 that the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to Logan Elm Schools’ Saltcreek Elementary School on a threat against the school.
At the end of a short investigation, a fifth-grade student at Saltcreek Elementary admitted to putting the threat out over social media.
The student was charged with inducing panic, a felony of the second degree if committed by an adult and taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center.
Sheriff Hafey would like to thank Logan Elm Schools for their full cooperation on this incident.
Sheriff Hafey would also like to say that PCSO takes any threat made to Pickaway County schools very seriously and this will be investigated to the fullest.
“We will actively investigate any threats made and we will prosecute to the fullest,” Hafey commented.
“These threats, they are not a joke and kids need to understand that. We are going to treat it seriously and if they make these threats, then expect to get criminal charges.”
Along with the PCSO, Logan Elm Superintendent Tim Williams said he and his staff take threats seriously.
“The district would like to remind parents to talk to their children about the dangers of social media and making false threats. Along with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, we take all threats seriously,” he said.
Wililams told of how much help Sheriff Hafey was during the incident, as were all of Hafey’s staff.
“Logan Elm Local Schools would like to thank Sheriff Mathew O. Hafey and his staff for their assistance on Dec. 16, 2021 in regards to a threat on social media.
“Our students’ safety is our top priority and we rely on our staff, students and parents to notify the district if they hear of any information that is concerning to them,” he concluded.
As of Friday afternoon, the incident was still under investigation.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Circleville Police Department and numerous law enforcement agencies received information of posts circulating on social media sites, such as TikTok, stating that on Friday, there is a challenge for individuals to call in bomb threats and school shooting threats across the United States.
Social media is a powerful tool that has the potential to influence individuals, however, those influences are not always appropriate. On Friday, there was no known threats to any of local schools. It is important the public understands that vigilance in reporting potential threats is necessary for the safety of the public and the schools.
To help with social-media monitoring, Circleville Police Chief G. Shawn Baer stated that CPD has officers who are constantly monitoring social media and pretty quickly, they were able to see that there was something to be concerned about.
When this was discovered, Chief Baer said the communication was excellent among law enforcement and schools.
“Locally, law enforcement really communicates well together, and communicates well with the schools,” he said.
“We are usually able to find things out before they are a big concern.”
As far as concerns within the city, Chief Baer stated he was not aware of any independent threats.
“The national videos on TikTok were the catalyst of this, but we were able to identify that we had no credible threats locally,” he mentioned.
CPD asks that parents take the time to speak to their children about the potential consequences of engaging in this dangerous behavior.
The Circleville Police Department Cybercrime Unit and other investigators are standing by to investigate any threats. As a result of this potential threat, there will be a stronger-than-normal law enforcement presence at all local schools until Christmas break.
CPD asks that Pickaway communities continue to be vigilant and report any concerns to school administration or law enforcement.
Chief Baer added the motto he and his officers strongly go by of “See something, say something.”
“We would rather have more information than someone not tell us something we would want to know,” he concluded.