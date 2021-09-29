SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — About 20 officers spent the day Wednesday learning how to better interact with the deaf- and hard-of-hearing community in a training organized by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey and the Columbus Police Department.
Hafey said he reached out about having the training set up following an interaction at the Ashville Fourth of July Festival. The training was offered to all safety forces in Pickaway County.
“I was washing my truck getting ready for the parade when a [citizen], who is deaf, approached me and showed me one of these cards,” Hafey said. “He explained that he had a negative interaction with law enforcement and he explained what he would want in an interaction. After talking for a few minutes, he told me about this program.”
Hafey said with a growing county, interactions with deaf- and hard-of-hearing citizens would only increase.
“As we’re growing, we’re becoming a more diverse county,” he said. “This is something that will help our offices because it’s becoming more likely they’ll encounter someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.”
Hafey said the training was provided free of charge by the Columbus Police Department.
“It’s a great thing all around,” he said
The training comprised of tips and information of how the deaf- and hard-of-hearing community differ from the speaking community, including making the officers think about their interactions.
“This is so they have some awareness about it because we have these ways we’ve been trained on traffic stops or encounters with people,” Missy Pagnanelli, an officer with the Columbus Police Department who conducted the training said.
“If [law enforcement personnel] should come up on someone who is deaf, they should know to change their approach a little bit, slow the situation down and use some of these tips. We’re trying make sure that people have a good experience and we want to build community trust.”
Hafey said he wants to put together a guide for his officers so they can ensure a positive interaction when people encounter law enforcement officers.
“It can be a scary situation and a lot of times, the only time people interact with us is at a low point in their life as a victim or because of something they’ve done,” Hafey said.
“It’s not a very common thing for them and it’s scary for a lot of people.”
Following the training, green placards are now available at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office that can help the interactions with the deaf community. One side of the cards clearly states the driver is deaf and gives them opportunity to show how best they wish to communicate with the officer and what needs they may have, such as a tow, gas, directors or an injury.
The other side has pictures of information officers commonly request, such as license and registration along with other common phrases to make interactions more smoothly in the absence of an interpreter.
“If anyone would want one of these cards, we’ll have them available at the sheriff’s office,” he said.
"If anyone has any questions, they can reach out and we'll assist them the best that we can."