CIRCLEVILLE — A Pickaway County man has been charged with 10 felony counts of receiving stolen property following a joint investigation between the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department
Back on Dec. 29, detectives from the two agencies recovered multiple trailers at 2150 North Court Street in Circleville that were stolen in Columbus.
After acquiring a search warrant and investigating the property, D&J Towing, further, detectives recovered what Sheriff Matthew Hafey said was “a large amount of stolen property.”
Following that search warrant, David McCain, 55, was indicted on seven fourth-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property, and three fifth-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property.
Hafey said McCain was arrested and taken to Pickaway County Jail on Feb. 10. The case is still under investigation by both the Columbus Police Department and the Pickaway county Sheriff’s Department.
“I would like to thank detectives from both agencies who have spent endless amounts of time on this case,” Hafey said.