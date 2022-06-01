CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County students will have their artwork on display around the county following the Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District's effort to promote conservation with their Stewardship Poster Contest that was held this spring.
This year 160 students from Pickaway County participated in the contest and of those 17 students received a first, second or honorable mention placing and each poster was judged within a few different categories by age.
"The theme this year was Healthy Soil: Healthy Life," Katerina Sharp, education and outreach coordinator for Pickaway SWCD, said. "The purpose of the contest is to encourage students to think about conservation in a fun and creative way."
Winers for the seventh through ninth grade category are Caden MacDonald won first place, Vera Henderly won second place, and honorable mention winners were Zallana Clark, Gracie Reft, Sawyer Parish, Peyton Richendollar, and Kylynne White. All students are from Logan Elm.
In the fourth through sixth grade category, Joaquin Villalobos won first place, Eowyn Ellis, won second place and honorable mention winners were Emma Champlin, Conner Kint, Layla Conant, Jack Burke and Jayanna Patete. Patete is from Westfall and all the other students are from Logan Elm.
Second and Third Grade Students were first place winner Brooklyn Steward from Westfall and second place winner Mya Davey both from Westfall.
Lydia Holbrook was the first place winner for the kindergarten and first grade category. Holbrook is home schooled.
Sharp said first and second place poster winners received medals, honorable mention winners received rosettes, and the rest of the students received participation ribbons for their posters.
"The first place posters will be sent on to the state competition," Sharp said. "The 1st place, second place, and honorable mention posters are currently displayed at the entrance to the main Pickaway County Library in Circleville. The 1st place posters from the upper two grade categories, fourth through sixth grade and seventh through ninth grade, are framed and hung at the library near the children’s section until next year.
In addition, Sharp said placemats with the scans of these top 17 posters were also created and given to Bob Evans to be used in Circleville.