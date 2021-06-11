CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Veterans Service Office is hosting a free lunch for Pickaway County veterans during the Pickaway County Fair.
On Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Veterans Service Office will be providing free vouchers for food at the Corky Que BBQ food booth at the fair.
In addition to veteran’s meals being free, they’re also offering a meal for one guest of the veteran.
In addition to the free meal, Wednesday is Veteran’s Day at the fair and all veterans can enter the fair for free, thanks to the Pickaway County Agricultural Society.
Margi Pettibone, Pickaway County Veterans Service Office Executive Director, said veterans would need to show identification at the entrance to the fair and then to come to their trailer, which will be set up inside the fairgrounds near Heritage Hall.
“We’ll give them a ticket for Corky Que and they can take that ticket and get their free meal,” she said. “We’ll have a tent with tables and chairs where they can sit and talk with the other veterans.”
Pettibone said the event was similar to one they did for the 2019 fair, however, they changed things up to allow for more fellowship between the veterans.
“It was like a buffet style, but we decided to do it this way between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. so there’s not so many people eating at the same time and people can spread out if they wish,” she said.
Pettibone said both she and the staff at the office will be on hand during the fair to assist veterans with their needs. They plan to be there Monday afternoon, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday.
“If the veterans have any questions well be there,” she said. “We’ll also have our freebies to hand out. If veterans have financial assistance questions, benefit questions or anything, we will have people there to answer them. They can find out if there are any updates that they need to make an appointment and come in for.”
Pettibone said they do this to help the veterans get what they deserve.
“If we help one veteran get benefits, then it’s worth it,” she said.