CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus woman was struck by car and sent to the hospital Monday morning after leaving Walmart.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:45 a.m., the woman, 67, of Columbus, was leaving Walmart on the grocery side of the store heading to her car and was inside the crosswalk when she was struck.
The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old Circleville man, didn’t see the woman and struck her. The pedestrian fell over and hit her head causing some bleeding, which needed to be cleaned up by Walmart employees. The woman was transported to the hospital, but deputies said she remained conscious the whole time and correctly answering questions by first responders.
Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Steven Harger said the incident was an accident and urged people to watch out when in that area.
“This is one of those freak things that can happen to anyone,” he said. “People really need to pay attention when they come out of the doors because people dart out of here quickly. I come through here all the time and you really have to be careful.”
The road out in front of the store was closed for about an hour before the scene was cleared. In addition to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway Township EMS also responded to the scene.