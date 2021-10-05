CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 2:48 a.m. in the area of U.S. Route 23 northbound, near the former intersection of Hutson Street.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, deputies arrived on scene to find Richard L. Dean, 23, of Circleville lying in the ditch near U.S. 23.
Witnesses reported an unknown dark-colored truck, possibly a four door, struck Dean as he was walking northbound along the road. The truck involved in the crash had fled the scene.
Dean was transported to Grant Medical Center for his injuries.
Sheriff Hafey is encouraging anyone with information on the crash or the dark-colored truck to contact Sargent Tracy Andrews at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.