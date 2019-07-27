COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) today announced Friday the formation of the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology (PIIO), a comprehensive bench-to-bedside research initiative focused on harnessing the body’s immune system to fight cancer at all levels – from prevention to treatment and survivorship.
Pelotonia, a grassroots cycling event that has raised more than $190 million for cancer research initiatives at the OSUCCC – James has pledged more than $102 million over the next five years. The largest portion of the pledge – $65 million – will directly fund the PIIO, with the remaining dollars continuing to support well established initiatives such as Pelotonia Fellowships, Idea Grants, statewide research initiatives and equipment. The OSUCCC – James is also supporting the PIIO with a $35 million commitment to grow and sustain modern research infrastructure.
The OSUCCC – James expects to add up to 32 additional faculty over the next five years to work within the PIIO. Multi-phase laboratory renovations will take place during this time to create advanced cellular laboratory facilities, immune monitoring and discovery platforms, immunogenomics, systems immunology, and other research areas for start-up initiatives and national collaborations with other academic centers and industry partners.
“Building this institute is a bold, forward-thinking leap that we expect to move the mark on drug discoveries in immuno-oncology in a significant way,” says OSUCCC Director Raphael Pollock, MD, PhD.
“In 2009, 2,265 riders showed up for the inaugural Pelotonia ride. They believed in the potential of this community and we honor their vision and dedication. Today, we are thrilled to make this transformational commitment to an area of research with such profound promise – immuno-oncology,” said Doug Ulman, President and CEO of Pelotonia.